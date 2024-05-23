HEG LIMITED

Meeting

22nd May 2024

Composite Scheme of Arrangement

Strategic Rationale for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement

Creation of a structure amenable for future growth keeping in view different growth trajectory for each business segment

  • Segregating different businesses having different risk and return profiles and providing investors with flexibility to select investments which best suit their investment strategies
  • Graphite Business has matured over the years; well poised to chart its own growth path as a separate entity
  • Two listed entities (HEG Graphite & HEG Greentech) with independent cash flows

Unlocking the value of each of the businesses for the shareholders

  • Value unlock for the existing HEG shareholders through segregation of Greentech businesses - shares of respective entities with shareholders
  • Different set of investors and valuation multiples

Independent identity and focussed management

  • Separate growth path and focussed management for each of the businesses

Efficiency in operations, processes

  • Streamline the corporate structure by consolidating multiple entities, legal and regulatory compliances and reduction of administrative costs

Demerger of Graphite Business and Merger of BEL - Key mechanics on relevant structure

Promoter &

promoter

group

56%

HEG Limited

Graphite

(Listed)

CPP)

Public

shareholders

Public 44%

Key steps

1.

Incorporation of a 100% subsidiary with

nominal capital - To be renamed to

HEG Limited as a part of the Scheme.

Current HEG to be renamed as HEG

Greentech

2.

Demerger of the Graphite Business

through a NCLT approved Composite

Scheme of Arrangement ('Scheme')

3.

Cancellation of original nominal capital

and Issue of shares by New HEG to

shareholders of current HEG Limited in

StatKraft Pte 49%

RSWM 7.6%

51%

Malana

Power

100%

AD

HydroPower

.4%

49%

BEL

Wind power

(Unlisted)

business

74%

Others:

RePlus

26%

100%2

TACC

(Unlisted)

Manufacturing graphite anode for lithium cells

New company - To be renamed

HEG

1:1 ratio - Mirror shareholding

4.

As a part of the Composite Scheme,

BEL shall merge with HEG Greentech

5.

HEG Greentech to issue shares to the

shareholders of BEL (Promoter Group

and RSWM) basis swap ratio given by

the valuers and commented upon by

Merchant Bankers

6.

Cancellation of 49% of BEL stake held

by HEG Greentech pursuant to the

merger.

7.

Additional shares issued on the stock

exchanges

Resultant structure

Promoter &

promoter

group

70.54%

56%

StatKraft Pte 49%

51%

Malana Power

100%

Wind power business

Others:

26%

HEG

Greentech

(Listed)

74%

RePlus

Public 29.46%

Public 44%

100%

TACC

(Unlisted)

Manufacturing graphite anode for lithium cells

HEG Limited

(Listed)

Graphite

(incl CPP)

AD

HydroPower

Transaction Summary

Proposed Transaction

    • Segregation of Graphite Business into a separate listed entity
    • New entity to be renamed HEG Limited and current HEG to be renamed to 'HEG Greentech'
    • BEL to merge with HEG Greentech to simplify holding structure of operating investments.
    • No change in economic interest held by HEG shareholders in Graphite Business.
    • Additional shares of Greentech business
  • Subject to requisite approvals

Transaction Highlights

  • 2 shares with the shareholders - Graphite entity and Greentech business
  • Strong foundation for accelerating growth and sustained value creation by providing long-term stability & strategic support to Greentech Business.
  • Establishes independent growth path and focussed management to the 2 businesses

Transaction Perimeter*

  • The assets, liabilities, contracts, and employees related to the Graphite business to be transferred to a New Entity (to be renamed 'HEG Limited') as a going concern pursuant to NCLT approved demerger.
  • Simplified holding entity structure - Merger of BEL with HEG Greentech

Key Approvals Required

  • The proposed Scheme requires final review and approval from the Board of Directors and its Committees
  • Upon Board approval, the Scheme will need approvals from:
    • SEBI and stock exchanges
    • Shareholders, Lenders and Creditors
    • Corporate law authorities, tax authorities
    • Jurisdictional NCLT

Indicative timelines and key approvals

1

Board Approval

  • 22 May 2024
  • Approval of the transaction and other documents including Scheme of Arrangement, valuation report, fairness opinion

Announcement :

22nd May 2024

Upto ~ 4 Months

2

Regulatory

Fillings &

Approvals

  • SEBI / NSE and
    BSE

12 ~ 14 Months

3

NCLT Filings &

Approvals

  • Filling of scheme
  • Shareholder's approval
  • Creditors approval, Corporate law authorities, Income Tax approval
  • NCLT Approval

~ 3 Months

4

ROC Filing

  • ROC Filing
  • Allotment of shares
  • Listing of shares issued under the Composite Scheme

Completion of

Process:

Expected by Q3 /

Q4 FY 25-26

Advisors to the proposed exercise

EY LLP

Tax and regulatory advisors and overall Project Coordinators

Khaitan & Co

Legal counsel for

scheme

implementation

PWC Business

Consulting

Services LLP

Valuation experts

ICICI Securities

Limited

Merchant banker

for fairness opinion

Thank you

Mr. Manish Gulati

:

Executive Director

Mr. Om Prakash Ajmera

:

Group CFO

Mr. Gulshan Kr. Sakhuja

:

CFO

Mr. Puneet Anand

:

CSO

Phone

:

+91

98106 02295

Phone

:

+91

99101 03865

Phone

:

+91

99111 23411

Email

:

Manish.gulati@lnjbhilwara.com

Gulshan.sakhuja@lnjbhilwara.com

Puneet.anand@lnjbhilwara.com

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by HEG Limited ("HEG") and Bhilwara Energy Limited ("BEL") for information purposes only in relation to a potential arrangement between HEG, BEL and new company (to be incorporated) pursuant to a composite scheme of arrangement and is solely for the use of persons to whom it is addressed. By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the slides of this presentation, you agree to be bound by the following conditions. This presentation and its contents are confidential and should not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or part, or disclosed by recipients directly or indirectly to any other person. This presentation (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares are being offered to the public by means of this presentation. The release, presentation, publication or distribution of this presentation in jurisdictions other than India may be restricted by law and, accordingly, recipients of this presentation represent that they are able to receive this presentation without contravention of any unfulfilled registration requirements or other legal restrictions in the jurisdiction in which they reside or conduct business or have received this presentation. Any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than India should inform themselves about and observe any applicable requirements. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable laws. Accordingly, any persons in possession of this presentation should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. No statement in this presentation (including any statement of estimated synergies) is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that cash flow from operations, free cash flow, earnings, earnings per share basis for any of HEG, BEL and new company (to be incorporated), as appropriate, for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published cash flow from operations, free cash flow, earnings, earnings per share or income on a clean current cost of supplies basis for any of HEG, BEL and new company (to be incorporated), as appropriate. This presentation includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" and other estimates and projections with respect to management's subjective views of the anticipated future performance, financial condition, results of operations and businesses of HEG and BEL. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements in this presentation will be realised. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of any of HEG, BEL and new company (to be incorporated) to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions including as to future potential cost savings, synergies, earnings, cash flow, return on average capital employed, production and prospects. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of any of HEG and BEL and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations; (b) changes in demand for any services; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) reserves estimates; (e) loss of market share and industry competition; (f) environmental and physical risks; (g) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (h) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (i) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including potential litigation and regulatory measures as a result of climate changes; (j) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (k) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; and (l) changes in trading conditions. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. None of HEG, BEL and new company (to be incorporated) undertakes any obligation to provide the results of any revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements in this presentation that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation (except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation or any appropriate regulatory authority). As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, recipients should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results or otherwise. These projections have not been independently verified. INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS NOT AN OFFER FOR SALE OF ANY EQUITY SHARES OR ANY OTHER SECURITY OF HEG AND/ OR BEL AND/ OR NEW COMPANY (TO BE INCORPORATED)This presentation is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada or Japan. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada or Japan or any other country.

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 18:13:24 UTC.