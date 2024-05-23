This presentation has been prepared by HEG Limited ("HEG") and Bhilwara Energy Limited ("BEL") for information purposes only in relation to a potential arrangement between HEG, BEL and new company (to be incorporated) pursuant to a composite scheme of arrangement and is solely for the use of persons to whom it is addressed. By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the slides of this presentation, you agree to be bound by the following conditions. This presentation and its contents are confidential and should not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or part, or disclosed by recipients directly or indirectly to any other person. This presentation (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares are being offered to the public by means of this presentation. The release, presentation, publication or distribution of this presentation in jurisdictions other than India may be restricted by law and, accordingly, recipients of this presentation represent that they are able to receive this presentation without contravention of any unfulfilled registration requirements or other legal restrictions in the jurisdiction in which they reside or conduct business or have received this presentation. Any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than India should inform themselves about and observe any applicable requirements. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable laws. Accordingly, any persons in possession of this presentation should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. No statement in this presentation (including any statement of estimated synergies) is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that cash flow from operations, free cash flow, earnings, earnings per share basis for any of HEG, BEL and new company (to be incorporated), as appropriate, for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published cash flow from operations, free cash flow, earnings, earnings per share or income on a clean current cost of supplies basis for any of HEG, BEL and new company (to be incorporated), as appropriate. This presentation includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" and other estimates and projections with respect to management's subjective views of the anticipated future performance, financial condition, results of operations and businesses of HEG and BEL. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements in this presentation will be realised. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of any of HEG, BEL and new company (to be incorporated) to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions including as to future potential cost savings, synergies, earnings, cash flow, return on average capital employed, production and prospects. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of any of HEG and BEL and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations; (b) changes in demand for any services; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) reserves estimates; (e) loss of market share and industry competition; (f) environmental and physical risks; (g) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (h) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (i) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including potential litigation and regulatory measures as a result of climate changes; (j) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (k) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; and (l) changes in trading conditions. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. None of HEG, BEL and new company (to be incorporated) undertakes any obligation to provide the results of any revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements in this presentation that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation (except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation or any appropriate regulatory authority). As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, recipients should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results or otherwise. These projections have not been independently verified. INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS NOT AN OFFER FOR SALE OF ANY EQUITY SHARES OR ANY OTHER SECURITY OF HEG AND/ OR BEL AND/ OR NEW COMPANY (TO BE INCORPORATED)This presentation is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada or Japan. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada or Japan or any other country.

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group 9