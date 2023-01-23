Advanced search
    HEG   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(HEG)
01/23/2023
1063.20 INR   -1.14%
HEG : Notice of Board Meeting- 14th February, 2023.

01/23/2023 | 10:41am EST
HEG/SECTT/2023

23rd January, 2023

1

BSE Limited

2

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex

MUMBAI - 400 001.

Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 051.

Scrip Code : 509631

Scrip Code : HEG

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting

Dear Sirs,

This is in furtherance to our letter dated 27th December, 2022, with respect to closure of Trading Window. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 14th February, 2023, to inter-alia for the following purpose:

To consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & nine months period ended the 31st December, 2022.

Further, the closure of Trading Window for the purpose of Trading in the Shares of the Company has already been in operation with effect from 1st January, 2023 and shall remain closed till 16th February, 2023.

Please note that the trading window shall re-open from 17th February, 2023.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HEG Limited

Digitally signed by VIVEK

VIVEK CHAUDHARY CHAUDHARY

Date: 2023.01.23 13:59:20 +05'30'

Vivek Chaudhary

Company Secretary A-13263heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2023 15:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
