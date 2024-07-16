HEG/SECTT/2024 16th July, 2024 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P J Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Dalal Street Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex MUMBAI - 400 001. Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 051. Scrip Code : 509631 Scrip Code : HEG Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting Dear Sirs,

This is in furtherance to our letter dated 26th June, 2024, with respect to closure of Trading Window. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 13th August,

2024, to inter-alia for the following purpose:

To consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended the 30th June, 2024.

Further, the closure of Trading Window for the purpose of Trading in the Shares of the Company has already been in operation with effect from 1st July, 2024 and shall remain closed till 15th

August, 2024.

Please note that the trading window shall re-open from 16th August, 2024.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HEG Limited