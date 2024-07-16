HEG : Notice of Board Meeting dated 13th August, 2024.
July 16, 2024 at 03:00 pm EDT
HEG/SECTT/2024
16th July, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P J Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Dalal Street
Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex
MUMBAI - 400 001.
Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 051.
Scrip Code : 509631
Scrip Code : HEG
Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting
Dear Sirs,
This is in furtherance to our letter dated 26th June, 2024, with respect to closure of Trading Window. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 13th August,
2024, to inter-alia for the following purpose:
To consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended the 30th June, 2024.
Further, the closure of Trading Window for the purpose of Trading in the Shares of the Company has already been in operation with effect from 1st July, 2024 and shall remain closed till 15th
August, 2024.
Please note that the trading window shall re-open from 16th August, 2024.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For HEG Limited
Vivek Chaudhary
Digitally signed by Vivek Chaudhary Date: 2024.07.16 17:21:13 +05'30'
(Vivek Chaudhary)
Company Secretary
A-13263
heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com
HEG Limited is an India-based manufacturer and exporter of graphite electrodes in India and operates a single-site integrated graphite electrodes plant. The Companyâs segments include Graphite, Power, and Others. The Graphite segment comprises the manufacturing of graphite electrodes and has facilities for production of graphite electrodes and graphite specialties. Its plant is located at Mandideep near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. It has about three captive power generation facilities which can together produce around 76.5 megawatts (MW), which fulfills almost the entire requirement of the graphite plant. The Power segment comprises generation of power for captive consumption and sale. It also makes fine grain carbon blocks for various applications on special orders. These blocks are used by the customers to make various value-added products. Its wholly owned subsidiary, TACC Limited, is engaged in anode manufacturing for lithium-ion batteries.