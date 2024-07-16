HEG/SECTT/2024

16th July, 2024

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex

MUMBAI - 400 001.

Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 051.

Scrip Code : 509631

Scrip Code : HEG

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting

Dear Sirs,

This is in furtherance to our letter dated 26th June, 2024, with respect to closure of Trading Window. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 13th August,

2024, to inter-alia for the following purpose:

To consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended the 30th June, 2024.

Further, the closure of Trading Window for the purpose of Trading in the Shares of the Company has already been in operation with effect from 1st July, 2024 and shall remain closed till 15th

August, 2024.

Please note that the trading window shall re-open from 16th August, 2024.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HEG Limited

Vivek Chaudhary

Digitally signed by Vivek Chaudhary Date: 2024.07.16 17:21:13 +05'30'

(Vivek Chaudhary)

Company Secretary

A-13263

heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com

