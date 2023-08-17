HEG/SECTT/2023

17th August, 2023

1

BSE Limited

2

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P J Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex

MUMBAI - 400 001.

Bandra (E),MUMBAI - 400 051.

Scrip Code : 509631

Scrip Code : HEG

Sub: Investors presentation on the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023.

Dear Sirs,

Please find enclosed a copy of Investors Presentation on the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023 for your information and record please.

The copy of same is also being uploaded on the website of the Company.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HEG Limited

VIVEK CHAUDHARY

Digitally signed by VIVEK CHAUDHARY

Date: 2023.08.17 19:18:52 +05'30'

Vivek Chaudhary

Company Secretary A-13263heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com

Encl: As above

HEG LIMITED Investor Presentation

Performance Highlights Q1 FY 2023-24

Graphite Electrode (GE)

  • A consumable for Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) for Steel production
  • Used as electrical conductors in Electric Arc Furnaces to generate heat to melt steel scrap
  • High-tech /High Entry Barrier - HEG the last new entrant in the world -1976
  • EAF Steel emits one fourth carbon in the environment as compared to same Steel produced by traditional Blast Furnaces
  • As per World Steel Association, EAF Steel production (w/o China) has gone up from 44% to 49% between 2015 - 2022 - while China's production through EAF is around 11% and is likely to go upto around 15-20% by 2025

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

2

HEG Limited - Unique Strengths

  • Has been World's Largest Single Site Graphite Electrode Plant with a capacity of 80,000 tons pa for a long time.
  • On the verge of completing expansion to 100,000 tons by Sept. 2023 (four out of five process are already operational)
  • Except ours, no additional capacity announced by any other company in the western world.
  • Exporting approx. 65 - 70% of its production to about 35 countries around the world consistently since more than 20 years
  • Diversified customer base - supplying large portion of production to top 20 steel companies of the world
  • Captive power generation capacity of around 80 mw (Two thermal power plants & One hydro power plant)

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

3

HEG Limited - Plant View

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

World's Largest Single Site Graphite Electrode Plant

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2023 18:13:07 UTC.