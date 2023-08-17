HEG : Q1 of FY 2023-24 Results – Investors Presentation.
Sub: Investors presentation on the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023.
HEG LIMITED Investor Presentation
Performance Highlights Q1 FY 2023-24
Graphite Electrode (GE)
A consumable for Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) for Steel production
Used as electrical conductors in Electric Arc Furnaces to generate heat to melt steel scrap
High-tech /High Entry Barrier - HEG the last new entrant in the world -1976
EAF Steel emits one fourth carbon in the environment as compared to same Steel produced by traditional Blast Furnaces
As per World Steel Association, EAF Steel production (w/o China) has gone up from 44% to 49% between 2015 - 2022 - while China's production through EAF is around 11% and is likely to go upto around 15-20% by 2025
HEG Limited is engaged in manufacturing and exporting graphite electrodes. The Company's segments include Graphite electrodes (including other carbon products) and Power. The Graphite electrodes are used in steelmaking through the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) route which is in steel making about 1.5-2.0 kg of graphite electrode. The Power generation is comprised of two thermal power plants and a hydroelectric power facility for its graphite electrode. The Company also operates approximately three power generation facilities with a total rated capacity of over 77 megawatts (MW). The Company's power plants are located in Tawanagar, District Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, and it also operates approximately 12.8-MW waste heat recovery power plant in District Durg, Chhattisgarh.