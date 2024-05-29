HEG/SECTT/2024

28th May, 2024

Sub: Investors presentation on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please find enclosed a copy of Investors Presentation on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024 for your information and record please.

The copy of same is also being uploaded on the website of the Company.

For HEG Limited

(Vivek Chaudhary)

Company Secretary M.No. A-13263

HEG LIMITED Investor Presentation

Performance Highlights Q4 & FY 2023-24

Graphite Electrode (GE)

  • A consumable for Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) for Steel production
  • Used as electrical conductors in Electric Arc Furnaces to generate heat to melt steel scrap
  • High-tech /High Entry Barrier - HEG the last new entrant in the world -1976
  • EAF Steel emits one fourth carbon in the environment as compared to same Steel produced by traditional Blast Furnaces
  • As per World Steel Association, EAF Steel production (w/o China) has gone up from 44% to 49% between 2015 - 2022 - while China's production through EAF is around 11% and is likely to go upto around 15-20% by 2025

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

2

HEG Limited - Unique Strengths

  • Has been World's Largest Single Site Graphite Electrode Plant under one roof with a capacity of 80,000 tons pa for a long time.
  • Recently completed expansion to 100,000 tons to become the third largest producer of Graphite electrodes in the western world.
  • Except ours, no additional capacity announced by any other company in the western world.
  • Exporting approx. 65 - 70% of its production to about 35 countries around the world consistently since more than 20 years
  • Diversified customer base - supplying large portion of production to top 20 steel companies of the world
  • Captive power generation capacity of around 80 mw (Two thermal power plants & One hydro power plant)

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

3

GE Capacity Build up

120

100

80

60

4030

20 14

0

1990 2002

* w.e.f. Nov 2023

Capacity Fig. in 000'MT

100

80

66

52

2006 2009 2012 2023*

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

4

Expanded plant at 100,000 tons now complete - Appearing on the horizon

HEG Ltd

5

TOP 10 Crude Steel - Producing Countries

Y-o-Y Comparision

Sr. No

Country

Jan-Mar'23Jan-Mar'24

Y-o-Y

1

China

257.2

256.2

-0.4%

2

India

34.0

37.3

9.7%

3

Japan

21.6

21.5

-0.8%

4

United States

20.3

19.9

-1.6%

5

Russia

18.7

18.7

-0.2%

6

South Korea

16.7

16.2

-2.5%

7

Germany

9.2

9.7

6.0%

8

Turkey

7.4

9.5

28.4%

9

Brazil

7.8

8.3

6.2%

10

Iran

6.5

7.6

16.3%

Source WSA

World

462.5

468.7

1.3%

World ex China

205.3

212.5

3.5%

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

Q-o-Q Comparision

Oct-Dec'23Jan-Mar'24

Q-o-Q

222.6

256.2

15.1%

36.4

37.3

2.4%

21.6

21.5

-0.7%

20.1

19.9

-0.8%

18.8

18.7

-0.9%

16.3

16.2

-0.1%

8.2

9.7

18.2%

9.2

9.5

3.7%

7.9

8.3

5.4%

9.1

7.6

-16.0%

431.8

468.7

8.6%

209.2

212.5

1.6%

6

WSA Steel Demand Forecast - Top steel consuming countries

WSA projects a healthy, 3.5% y-o-y growth in steel demand, excluding China, for 2024 and 2025

million tonnes

y-o-y growth rates %

S.No

Country

2024 (f)

2025 (f)

2024 (f)

2025 (f)

2023

2023

1

India

144.3

156.0

8.2%

8.2%

133.4

14.8%

2

United States

92.2

94.0

1.8%

2.0%

90.5

-4.2%

3

South Korea

54.3

54.4

-0.8%

2.0%

54.7

6.7%

4

Japan

53.3

53.9

-0.1%

1.1%

53.3

-3.0%

5

Russia

46.4

46.4

4.0%

0.0%

44.6

7.0%

6

Türkiye

41.5

39.4

9.0%

-5.0%

38.1

17.2%

7

Mexico

28.8

29.3

1.2%

1.6%

28.5

14.0%

8

Germany

28.9

31.8

3.2%

10.0%

28.0

-13.7%

9

Brazil

24.1

24.5

1.0%

1.6%

23.9

1.5%

10

Others w/o China

383.6

398.7

3.0%

3.9%

372.3

1.1%

World w/o China

867.3

897.4

928.4

1.3%

3.5%

3.5%

China

895.7

895.7

886.7

-3.3%

0.0%

-1.0%

World

1763.0

1793.1

1815.1

-1.1%

1.7%

1.2%

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

7

EAF Steel Forecast Trend - BCG / SMS Group (Net Zero Carbon Emissions) in million mt

EAF w/o China

EAF China

At +186 mmt

531 additional expected

UHP GE demand

  • 225,000 tons

434

Source: BCG Report &

SMS Group Report, HEG's

Estimate97

2022 WSA

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

At +316 mmt

additional expected

UHP GE demand

820 ~ 380,000 tons

620

200

2030 BCG

Total +502 mmt

1,400 additional expected UHP GE demand ~ 605,000 tons

936

464

2050 SMS

8

Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st Mar 2024 - Standalone

(in Rs. cr)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Sl. No.

Particulars

31-03-2024

31-12-2023

31-03-2023

31-03-202431-03-2023

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

Audited

I

Revenue from Operations

546.90

562.40

616.88

2,394.90

2,467.24

II

Other Income (refer note 4)

64.31

23.22

31.35

141.67

109.14

III

Total Income (I+II)

611.21

585.62

648.23

2,536.57

2576.38

IV

Expenses

Cost of materials consumed

234.78

245.40

316.37

1,093.00

1,312.64

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in- progress

57.83

34.17

(48.16)

58.39

(397.49)

Employee benefits expense

25.19

22.77

24.50

94.80

91.83

Finance cost

8.63

9.73

7.33

35.74

26.01

Depreciation and amortisation expense

50.44

47.39

33.14

174.65

102.30

Power and Fuel

73.46

73.58

73.79

310.08

315.90

Other Expenses

112.27

99.75

126.60

454.67

524.71

Total expenses

562.60

532.79

533.57

2,221.33

1975.90

V

Profit/(Loss) before exceptional items and tax (III-IV)

48.61

52.83

114.66

315.24

600.48

VI

Exceptional Items

-

-

-

-

-

VII

Profit/(Loss) before Tax (V-VI)

48.61

52.83

114.66

315.24

600.48

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

9

