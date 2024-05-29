HEG/SECTT/2024
28th May, 2024
Sub: Investors presentation on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024.
Please find enclosed a copy of Investors Presentation on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024 for your information and record please.
The copy of same is also being uploaded on the website of the Company.
For HEG Limited
(Vivek Chaudhary)
Company Secretary M.No. A-13263heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com
Encl. as above
HEG LIMITED Investor Presentation
Performance Highlights Q4 & FY 2023-24
Graphite Electrode (GE)
- A consumable for Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) for Steel production
- Used as electrical conductors in Electric Arc Furnaces to generate heat to melt steel scrap
- High-tech /High Entry Barrier - HEG the last new entrant in the world -1976
- EAF Steel emits one fourth carbon in the environment as compared to same Steel produced by traditional Blast Furnaces
- As per World Steel Association, EAF Steel production (w/o China) has gone up from 44% to 49% between 2015 - 2022 - while China's production through EAF is around 11% and is likely to go upto around 15-20% by 2025
HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group
2
HEG Limited - Unique Strengths
- Has been World's Largest Single Site Graphite Electrode Plant under one roof with a capacity of 80,000 tons pa for a long time.
- Recently completed expansion to 100,000 tons to become the third largest producer of Graphite electrodes in the western world.
- Except ours, no additional capacity announced by any other company in the western world.
- Exporting approx. 65 - 70% of its production to about 35 countries around the world consistently since more than 20 years
- Diversified customer base - supplying large portion of production to top 20 steel companies of the world
- Captive power generation capacity of around 80 mw (Two thermal power plants & One hydro power plant)
HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group
3
GE Capacity Build up
120
100
80
60
4030
20 14
0
1990 2002
* w.e.f. Nov 2023
Capacity Fig. in 000'MT
100
80
66
52
2006 2009 2012 2023*
HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group
4
Expanded plant at 100,000 tons now complete - Appearing on the horizon
HEG Ltd
5
TOP 10 Crude Steel - Producing Countries
Y-o-Y Comparision
Sr. No
Country
Jan-Mar'23Jan-Mar'24
Y-o-Y
1
China
257.2
256.2
-0.4%
2
India
34.0
37.3
9.7%
3
Japan
21.6
21.5
-0.8%
4
United States
20.3
19.9
-1.6%
5
Russia
18.7
18.7
-0.2%
6
South Korea
16.7
16.2
-2.5%
7
Germany
9.2
9.7
6.0%
8
Turkey
7.4
9.5
28.4%
9
Brazil
7.8
8.3
6.2%
10
Iran
6.5
7.6
16.3%
Source WSA
World
462.5
468.7
1.3%
World ex China
205.3
212.5
3.5%
HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group
Q-o-Q Comparision
Oct-Dec'23Jan-Mar'24
Q-o-Q
222.6
256.2
15.1%
36.4
37.3
2.4%
21.6
21.5
-0.7%
20.1
19.9
-0.8%
18.8
18.7
-0.9%
16.3
16.2
-0.1%
8.2
9.7
18.2%
9.2
9.5
3.7%
7.9
8.3
5.4%
9.1
7.6
-16.0%
431.8
468.7
8.6%
209.2
212.5
1.6%
6
WSA Steel Demand Forecast - Top steel consuming countries
WSA projects a healthy, 3.5% y-o-y growth in steel demand, excluding China, for 2024 and 2025
million tonnes
y-o-y growth rates %
S.No
Country
2024 (f)
2025 (f)
2024 (f)
2025 (f)
2023
2023
1
India
144.3
156.0
8.2%
8.2%
133.4
14.8%
2
United States
92.2
94.0
1.8%
2.0%
90.5
-4.2%
3
South Korea
54.3
54.4
-0.8%
2.0%
54.7
6.7%
4
Japan
53.3
53.9
-0.1%
1.1%
53.3
-3.0%
5
Russia
46.4
46.4
4.0%
0.0%
44.6
7.0%
6
Türkiye
41.5
39.4
9.0%
-5.0%
38.1
17.2%
7
Mexico
28.8
29.3
1.2%
1.6%
28.5
14.0%
8
Germany
28.9
31.8
3.2%
10.0%
28.0
-13.7%
9
Brazil
24.1
24.5
1.0%
1.6%
23.9
1.5%
10
Others w/o China
383.6
398.7
3.0%
3.9%
372.3
1.1%
World w/o China
867.3
897.4
928.4
1.3%
3.5%
3.5%
China
895.7
895.7
886.7
-3.3%
0.0%
-1.0%
World
1763.0
1793.1
1815.1
-1.1%
1.7%
1.2%
HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group
7
EAF Steel Forecast Trend - BCG / SMS Group (Net Zero Carbon Emissions) in million mt
EAF w/o China
EAF China
At +186 mmt
531 additional expected
UHP GE demand
- 225,000 tons
434
Source: BCG Report &
SMS Group Report, HEG's
Estimate97
2022 WSA
HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group
At +316 mmt
additional expected
UHP GE demand
820 ~ 380,000 tons
620
200
2030 BCG
Total +502 mmt
1,400 additional expected UHP GE demand ~ 605,000 tons
936
464
2050 SMS
8
Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st Mar 2024 - Standalone
(in Rs. cr)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Sl. No.
Particulars
31-03-2024
31-12-2023
31-03-2023
31-03-202431-03-2023
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Audited
Audited
I
Revenue from Operations
546.90
562.40
616.88
2,394.90
2,467.24
II
Other Income (refer note 4)
64.31
23.22
31.35
141.67
109.14
III
Total Income (I+II)
611.21
585.62
648.23
2,536.57
2576.38
IV
Expenses
Cost of materials consumed
234.78
245.40
316.37
1,093.00
1,312.64
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in- progress
57.83
34.17
(48.16)
58.39
(397.49)
Employee benefits expense
25.19
22.77
24.50
94.80
91.83
Finance cost
8.63
9.73
7.33
35.74
26.01
Depreciation and amortisation expense
50.44
47.39
33.14
174.65
102.30
Power and Fuel
73.46
73.58
73.79
310.08
315.90
Other Expenses
112.27
99.75
126.60
454.67
524.71
Total expenses
562.60
532.79
533.57
2,221.33
1975.90
V
Profit/(Loss) before exceptional items and tax (III-IV)
48.61
52.83
114.66
315.24
600.48
VI
Exceptional Items
-
-
-
-
-
VII
Profit/(Loss) before Tax (V-VI)
48.61
52.83
114.66
315.24
600.48
HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group
9
