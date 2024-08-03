HEG : Update on Board Meeting- Prior intimation under Reg 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
HEG/ SECTT / 2024
August 2, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P J Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Dalal Street
Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex
MUMBAI - 400 001.
Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 051.
Scrip Code : 509631
Scrip Code : HEG
Sub: Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Update on the Board Meeting.
Dear Sir / Madam,
This is in continuation of our earlier intimation dated July 16, 2024 with regard to Intimation of Board Meeting to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended the 30th June, 2024.
In addition, pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and all other applicable provisions, if any, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of HEG Limited ('the Company') may consider and approve a proposal for sub- division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors at the meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company, regulatory / statutory approvals and other applicable approval(s) (if any).
Further, the closure of Trading Window for the purpose of Trading in the Shares of the Company has already been in operation with effect from July 1, 2024 and shall remain closed till August 15, 2024.
Please note that the trading window shall re-open from August 16, 2024.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For HEG Limited
Vivek
Chaudhary
Digitally signed by Vivek Chaudhary
Date: 2024.08.02 15:53:07 +05'30'
(Vivek Chaudhary)
Company Secretary M.No. A-13263heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com
