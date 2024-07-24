FARNBOROUGH, England July 24 (Reuters) - A Donald Trump presidency would benefit the U.S. defense industry, independent aerospace and defense parts producer Heico Corp's co-president Eric Mendelson told Reuters on Wednesday.

Former U.S. President Trump has hinted he may cut funding to Ukraine if he is elected in November, potentially curbing the booming sales of everything from missiles and drones to armored vehicles and artillery shells.

"We think Trump will be good for our business," Mendelson said on the sidelines of the Farnborough Airshow. "And I think most of the people in the defense industry share that viewpoint."

Defense firms have said they are confident Western governments will continue to increase spending on weapons to counter Russia and China, brushing off concerns that political upheaval in the United States and Europe could curb military budgets.

"He (Trump) has replicated Reagan's strategy of peace through strength, and the idea is that if you have strength then that discourages your neighbor's bad people from attacking you," Mendelson said, referring to 1980s U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

"Even if he's successful in ending the conflict, which we all hope he is, as long as he continues to support a sovereign Ukraine, he still will be a very good promoter for the industry." (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Mark Potter)