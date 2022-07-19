Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HEICO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   US4228061093

HEICO CORPORATION

(HEI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
135.32 USD   +0.36%
09:14aHEICO : Acquires advanced aerospace and semiconductor equipment component manufacturer
PU
06/30HEICO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24HEICO CORPORATION(NYSE : HEI.A) dropped from Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HEICO : ACQUIRES ADVANCED AEROSPACE AND SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT COMPONENT MANUFACTURER

07/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, OH and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) today announced its Flight Support Group has acquired 96% of Accurate Metal Machining, Inc. ("Accurate") for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained. Additional financial details were not disclosed.

HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the year following closing.

Cleveland-based Accurate Metal Machining is a leading manufacturer of high-reliability components and assemblies. Accurate's customers include large aerospace, defense, and semiconductor equipment subsystem suppliers. These customers operate in markets in which the cost of failure is very high, and as such, purchased components must be made to extremely high reliability and quality standards. Accurate is differentiated in this market by delivering high quality parts, on-time, and at a competitive cost, and has many multi-decade customer relationships that attest to their capabilities. Accurate employs approximately 250 people at its Cleveland production facility.

Accurate was founded in 1976 by Louis Loiczly. Louis's four children, Eva, Gabriel, Martha, and Thomas, all work at Accurate and will continue to do so post-close. Accurate's President, John Racic, will continue in his current role with the company. HEICO stated that it does not expect any staff turnover to result from the acquisition.

Accurate adds new products and capabilities to HEICO's rapidly-growing and highly-successful Specialty Products Group operations which are dedicated to manufacturing high-reliability, mission-critical components for primarily aerospace and defense customers.

Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with Eric A. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-President and CEO of its Flight Support Group commented, "By treating each customer relationship as a long-term priority, Accurate has established itself as the manufacturer of choice for semiconductor capital equipment and aerospace manufacturers. In an industry where delivering high quality parts at reasonable prices on-time is hard to find, we were impressed with Accurate's history of fulfilling its promises to customers. We look forward to adding Accurate's unique capabilities and welcoming its exceptional Team Members into the HEICO Family."

John Racic and The Loiczly Family jointly commented, "We are very excited to be partnering with HEICO. HEICO's business philosophy, culture and impeccable reputation directly aligns with Accurate's values. When we began considering a transaction, our prerequisites were that any transaction would only affect our customers positively, would have no negative effects to our associates and management team, and would not disrupt our business strategies and continued investment in technology. All of these conditions were 100% satisfied. We could not have written a better script for this new chapter for Accurate. Accurate will be even stronger going forward and we look forward to a long-lasting, successful future as part of the HEICO family."

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at www.heico.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements as a result of factors including: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 Pandemic; HEICO's liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic and its aftermath, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase to our costs to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; our ability to make acquisitions and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues; and defense spending or budget cuts, which could reduce our defense-related revenue. Parties receiving this material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact: Carlos L. Macau (954) 744-7562

SOURCE: HEICO Corporation

Disclaimer

HEICO Corporation published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEICO CORPORATION
09:14aHEICO : Acquires advanced aerospace and semiconductor equipment component manufacturer
PU
06/30HEICO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24HEICO CORPORATION(NYSE : HEI.A) dropped from Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24HEICO CORPORATION(NYSE : HEI) dropped from Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/21Heico Maintains Semi-Annual Dividend at $0.09 per Share; Payable July 15 to Shareholder..
MT
06/20HEICO : Declares 88th Consecutive Semi-Annual Cash Dividend
PU
05/25HEICO CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
05/25Heico's Q2 Results Mainly Driven by Growth in Flight Support Group Segment, RBC Capital..
MT
05/25UBS Adjusts Heico Price Target to $138 From $148, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/24TRANSCRIPT : HEICO Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, May 24, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEICO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 170 M - -
Net income 2022 361 M - -
Net cash 2022 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,9x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 16 212 M 16 212 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart HEICO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HEICO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEICO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 135,32 $
Average target price 153,92 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurans A. Mendelson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric A. Mendelson Co-President & Director
Victor H. Mendelson Co-President & Director
Carlos L. Macau Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Schriesheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEICO CORPORATION-6.50%16 212
SAFRAN-3.14%45 201
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-15.42%29 580
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-19.95%20 081
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.3.68%13 791
MTU AERO ENGINES AG3.54%10 093