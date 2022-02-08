Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HEICO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   US4228061093

HEICO CORPORATION

(HEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HEICO : ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

02/08/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOLLYWOOD and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / On February 23, 2022 after the NYSE closing, HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A)(NYSE:HEI) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2022. The earnings release will be available through the Internet on the Company's website at http://www.heico.com.

In order to assist interested parties in scheduling their participation in HEICO teleconferences, the Company issues advance notices of conference calls.

HEICO will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its first quarter results. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial: US and Canada (833) 377-4220, International (206) 596-9903, wait for the conference operator and provide the operator with the Conference ID 7373476. A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference for 14 days. To access, dial: (404) 537-3406, and enter the Conference ID 7373476.

The Company has two classes of common stock traded on the NYSE. Both classes, the Common Stock (HEI) and the Class A Common Stock (HEI.A), are virtually identical in all economic respects. The only difference between the share classes is the voting rights. The Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) carries 1/10 vote per share and the Common Stock (HEI) carries one vote per share. The stock symbols for HEICO's two classes of common stock on most websites are HEI and HEI.A. However, some websites change HEICO's Class A Common Stock symbol (HEI.A) to HEI/A or HEIa.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com.

Contact:

Victor H. Mendelson (305) 374-1745 ext. 7590
Carlos L. Macau, Jr. (954) 987-4000 ext. 7570

SOURCE: HEICO Corporation

Disclaimer

HEICO Corporation published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:07:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEICO CORPORATION
05:08pHEICO : Announces regular quarterly conference call
PU
01/11HEICO : Subsidiary supplies components on james webb space telescope
PU
01/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Yields Rise, -3-
DJ
01/07Truist Securities Upgrades Heico to Buy From Hold, Lifts Price Target to $182 From $135
MT
01/06Vertical Research Raises Price Target for Heico to $153 From $146, Maintains Hold Ratin..
MT
01/05HEICO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/04HEICO : Sets Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Record Dates
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : Heico
MT
2021HEICO CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
2021HEICO : DECLARES 87th CONSECUTIVE SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEICO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 157 M - -
Net income 2022 359 M - -
Net cash 2022 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,1x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 16 832 M 16 832 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,75x
EV / Sales 2023 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart HEICO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HEICO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEICO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 138,11 $
Average target price 151,93 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurans A. Mendelson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric A. Mendelson Co-President & Director
Victor H. Mendelson Co-President & Director
Carlos L. Macau Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Schriesheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEICO CORPORATION-5.73%16 832
SAFRAN-0.11%52 383
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED-0.48%34 986
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-24.13%20 184
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.3.14%13 746
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-25.53%11 560