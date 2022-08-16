Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HEICO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   US4228061093

HEICO CORPORATION

(HEI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
165.56 USD   +1.33%
04:34pHEICO : Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call
PU
08:31aBaird Adjusts Heico's Price Target to $186 From $160, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
08/11Heico Subsidiary Acquires Sensor Systems for Undisclosed Sum
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HEICO : Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call

08/16/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
HOLLYWOOD and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / On August 29, 2022, after the NYSE closing, HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) (NYSE:HEI.A) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022. The earnings release will be available through the Internet on the Company's website at http://www.heico.com.

In order to assist interested parties in scheduling their participation in HEICO teleconferences, the Company issues advance notices of conference calls.

HEICO will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its third quarter results. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial: US and Canada (888) 504-7949, International (323) 289-6017, wait for the conference operator and provide the operator with the Conference ID 762228. A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call for 14 days. To access the replay, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com under the Investors section for details.

The Company has two classes of common stock traded on the NYSE. Both classes, the Common Stock (HEI) and the Class A Common Stock (HEI.A), are virtually identical in all economic respects. The only difference between the share classes is the voting rights. The Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) carries 1/10 vote per share and the Common Stock (HEI) carries one vote per share. The stock symbols for HEICO's two classes of common stock on most websites are HEI and HEI.A. However, some websites change HEICO's Class A Common Stock symbol (HEI.A) to HEI/A or HEIa.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com.

Contact:

Victor H. Mendelson (305) 374-1745 ext. 7590
Carlos L. Macau, Jr. (954) 987-4000 ext. 7570

SOURCE: HEICO Corporation

Disclaimer

HEICO Corporation published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 20:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 171 M - -
Net income 2022 360 M - -
Net cash 2022 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,8x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 19 727 M 19 727 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,01x
EV / Sales 2023 7,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 85,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laurans A. Mendelson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric A. Mendelson Co-President & Director
Victor H. Mendelson Co-President & Director
Carlos L. Macau Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Schriesheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEICO CORPORATION13.29%19 727
SAFRAN4.01%48 667
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.6.40%36 717
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-18.06%20 634
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.21.65%16 084
MTU AERO ENGINES AG9.53%10 676