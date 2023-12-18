HEICO Corporation reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended October 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 936.45 million compared to USD 609.64 million a year ago. Net income was USD 103.43 million compared to USD 97.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.75 compared to USD 0.71 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.74 compared to USD 0.7 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was USD 2,968.11 million compared to USD 2,208.32 million a year ago. Net income was USD 403.6 million compared to USD 351.68 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.94 compared to USD 2.59 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.91 compared to USD 2.55 a year ago.
HEICO Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended October 31, 2023
December 18, 2023 at 05:17 pm EST
