HEICO Corporation is a manufacturer of jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. The Company operates through two segments: Flight Support Group (FSG) and Electronic Technologies Group (ETG). The FSG segment consists of HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. and HEICO Flight Support Corp. and their subsidiaries. The FSG segment designs and manufactures jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. In addition, the FSG segment repairs, overhauls and distributes jet engine and aircraft components, avionics and instruments for domestic and foreign commercial air carriers and aircraft repair companies, as well as military and business aircraft operators. The ETG segment consists of HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. and its subsidiaries. ETG segment designs, manufactures and sells various types of electronic, data and microwave, and electro-optical products, including infrared simulation and test equipment, laser rangefinder receivers and electrical power supplies.