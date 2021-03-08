Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HEICO Corporation    HEI

HEICO CORPORATION

(HEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HEICO Corporation : Subsidiary Acquires Highly Successful Pyramid Semiconductor

03/08/2021 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) (NYSE:HEI.A) today announced that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired the business, assets and certain liabilities of highly successful Pyramid Semiconductor LLC (“Pyramid”) from its founders for cash paid at closing. Additional transaction details were not disclosed.

HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within a year following the closing.

Founded in 2003, Sunnyvale, CA-based Pyramid is a specialty semiconductor designer and manufacturer offering a well-developed line of processors, static random-access memory (SRAM), electronically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM) and Logic products on a diverse array of military, space and medical platforms and are sold to numerous companies worldwide.

Joe Rothstein, Pyramid’s President, CEO and Co-Founder, along with Co-Founder and Vice President of Operations Douglas Beaubien, will continue with the business post-acquisition in their pre-acquisition roles. Further, HEICO stated that it does not expect any staff turnover to result from the acquisition and that the business will continue to operate from its existing Sunnyvale, CA facility.

The business will operate as a part of HEICO’s 3D PLUS USA subsidiary, which is also located in the Silicon Valley area. 3D PLUS USA supplies advanced high density 3D microelectronic products, and die stacking and wafer level stacking technologies for space and defense applications. 3D PLUS is known in the space and defense industries for its innovative products found on very demanding applications. Together, the two businesses will seek to provide customers additional products and capabilities.

Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO’s Co-President and CEO of its Electronic Technologies Group, remarked, “We welcome Joe, Doug and the entire Pyramid team to the HEICO family. Pyramid is an entrepreneurial company known for producing excellent semiconductor products for hi-reliability applications and we look forward to having these capabilities within HEICO. We are also honored that Joe and Doug are entrusting us with the company they worked so hard to build over nearly 20 years.”

Joe Rothstein and Douglas Beaubien commented, “From our initial discussion with HEICO, we were excited to have our business join forces with HEICO and 3D PLUS to expand our product offering and market reach, while ensuring a good home for our company and our team. We believe this transaction will serve our staff, customers and all involved very well for the long-term.”

Timothee Dargnies, CEO of 3D PLUS USA, stated, “Pyramid and 3D PLUS USA both supply advanced technology products for the most stringent requirements to the most demanding customers and we are committed to new efforts to expand our offerings and to reach additional customers with advancing technology and excellent service.”

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO’s customers include a majority of the world’s airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at www.heico.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements as a result of factors including: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 Pandemic; HEICO’s liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic and its aftermath, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase to our costs to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; our ability to make acquisitions and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; economic conditions within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues; and defense spending or budget cuts, which could reduce our defense-related revenue. Parties receiving this material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HEICO CORPORATION
08:32aHEICO CORPORATION  : Subsidiary Acquires Highly Successful Pyramid Semiconductor
BU
02/25HEICO  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/25HEICO  : Truist Securities Adjusts Heico's Price Target to $120 from $113, Keeps..
MT
02/25HEICO  : UBS Adjusts Heico's Price Target to $129 From $126, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
02/23HEICO CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/23HEICO  : Q1 Earnings, Revenue Slip, Company Won't Provide 2021 Guidance
MT
02/23HEICO  : Earnings Flash (HEI.A) HEICO CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $417.9M, vs. ..
MT
02/23HEICO CORPORATION  : Reports Strong Operating Cash Flows in the First Quarter of..
BU
02/19HEICO CORPORATION  : Congratulates NASA and JPL on Successful Mars Perseverance ..
BU
02/09HEICO CORPORATION  : Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 883 M - -
Net income 2021 291 M - -
Net Debt 2021 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,4x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 15 992 M 15 992 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,55x
EV / Sales 2022 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart HEICO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HEICO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEICO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 128,67 $
Last Close Price 123,33 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laurans A. Mendelson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric A. Mendelson Co-President & Director
Victor Hesq Mendelson Co-President & Director
Carlos L. Macau Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan Schriesheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEICO CORPORATION-6.85%15 992
SAFRAN2.72%60 574
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-3.54%32 645
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-0.13%24 323
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-7.85%14 407
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.6.41%13 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ