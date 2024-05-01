BLACKSBURG, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc., a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE: HEI), announces the release of its first DC-DC power supply with extremely quiet and low noise outputs (<0.25 mV), designed specifically for noise-sensitive RF space applications, the SLNP17-100CQ. Through a multi-stage approach, this converter demonstrates an exceptional rejection of noise for both conducted emissions and conducted susceptibility.

This quad-output solution equipped with an integrated EMI filter, delivers up to 17 watts of power and is highly configurable with four outputs: +5 V to +8 V, +5 V to +8 V, +12 V, and -6 V to -5 V. With eleven configurable options, the SLNP17-100CQ was designed with customization at top of mind and is optimal for RF space applications that demand precision and reliability.

Built to withstand harsh radiation environments, the SLNP17-100CQ is ideal for the most demanding commercial, scientific, and military space applications. As a space-qualified product, the SLNP17-100CQ guarantees TID performance to 100 krad(Si) and SEE performance to 85 MeV/mg/cm2. Ruggedized for long-term mission space applications— this power supply is well-suited for GEO orbit missions and designed to meet most 100V bus specifications.

"The SLNP17-100CQ was designed from the very beginning to provide extremely low noise outputs for sensitive RF applications," VPT's Space Product Development Manager, Kevin Seaton, said, "while being highly configurable using only a single qualified PCB to meet most spacecraft bus and loading needs."

The SLNP17-100CQ is available for immediate sale. Sales are subject to all applicable U.S. export license restrictions and regulations. Additional information can be obtained by contacting a local VPT distributor.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales, and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

