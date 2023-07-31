EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

31.07.2023 / 10:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from July 28, 2023 up to and including July 28, 2023, a total of 32,390 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.

 

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

 

DateTotal number of
shares purchased		Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		Purchased
volume (€)		Venue
28/07/202332,39074.04572,398,340.22XETR
Total32,39074.04572,398,340.22 

 


31.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet:www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1691987  31.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1691987&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp