Disclosure pursuant to Article 2(1) subparagraph 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Update of Share buyback programme

Heidelberg Materials AG

Berliner Straße 6, 69120 Heidelberg

The share buyback programme announced by Heidelberg Materials AG in an ad hoc notification on 28 July 2021 has been resumed on 28 July 2023 in a third tranche and will end on 28 November 2023.

Today, Heidelberg Materials AG cancelled 6,906,281 treasury shares and reduced its share capital accordingly by EUR 20,718,843. The new share capital amounts to EUR 558,556,857, divided in 186,185,619 no-par value bearer shares.

According to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2023, Heidelberg Materials AG is authorised to acquire treasury shares until the end of 10 May 2028 up to a total of 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the adoption of the resolution by the Annual General Meeting. After the decrease of the share capital, this corresponds to 18,618,561 shares. The company currently holds 1,916,276 treasury shares, which means that it can currently acquire up to a further 16,702,285 treasury shares, taking into account the restriction of section 71 (2) sentence 1 AktG.

Heidelberg, 11 September 2023

The Managing Board