EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

03.06.2024 / 09:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from May 27, 2024 up to and including May 31, 2024, a total of 178,300 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.

 

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:   

DateTotal number of
shares purchased		Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		Purchased
volume (€)		Venue
27/05/2024 34,000 99.7767 3,392,407.80 XETA
28/05/2024 35,000 99.0934 3,468,269.00 XETA
29/05/2024 36,300 96.9116 3,517,891.08 XETA
30/05/2024 37,000 96.7139 3,578,414.30 XETA
31/05/2024 36,000 96.9050 3,488,580.00 XETA
Total 178,300 97.8439 17,445,567.37  

 


03.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1916019  03.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1916019&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a