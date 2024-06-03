EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme

Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information



03.06.2024 / 09:13 CET/CEST

In the period from May 27, 2024 up to and including May 31, 2024, a total of 178,300 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG. The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case: Date Total number of

shares purchased Daily weighted average

purchase price (€) Purchased

volume (€) Venue 27/05/2024 34,000 99.7767 3,392,407.80 XETA 28/05/2024 35,000 99.0934 3,468,269.00 XETA 29/05/2024 36,300 96.9116 3,517,891.08 XETA 30/05/2024 37,000 96.7139 3,578,414.30 XETA 31/05/2024 36,000 96.9050 3,488,580.00 XETA Total 178,300 97.8439 17,445,567.37

