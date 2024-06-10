EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

10.06.2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST
In the period from June 03, 2024 up to and including June 07, 2024, a total of 187,500 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.

 

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:   

DateTotal number of
shares purchased		Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		Purchased
volume (€)		Venue
03/06/2024 39,500 97.2918 3,843,026.10 XETA
04/06/2024 34,000 94.5592 3,215,012.80 XETA
05/06/2024 40,000 94.5410 3,781,640.00 XETA
06/06/2024 37,000 95.2450 3,524,065.00 XETA
07/06/2024 37,000 95.4393 3,531,254.10 XETA
Total 187,500 95.4400 17,895,000.00  

 


Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
1921049  10.06.2024 CET/CEST

