In the period from June 03, 2024 up to and including June 07, 2024, a total of 187,500 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG. The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case: Date Total number of

shares purchased Daily weighted average

purchase price (€) Purchased

volume (€) Venue 03/06/2024 39,500 97.2918 3,843,026.10 XETA 04/06/2024 34,000 94.5592 3,215,012.80 XETA 05/06/2024 40,000 94.5410 3,781,640.00 XETA 06/06/2024 37,000 95.2450 3,524,065.00 XETA 07/06/2024 37,000 95.4393 3,531,254.10 XETA Total 187,500 95.4400 17,895,000.00

