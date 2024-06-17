EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme
In the period from June 10, 2024 up to and including June 14, 2024, a total of 177,500 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.

 

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:   

DateTotal number of
shares purchased		Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		Purchased
volume (€)		Venue
10/06/2024 37,000 95.5101 3,533,873.70 XETA
11/06/2024 37,500 95.5834 3,584,377.50 XETA
12/06/2024 27,000 97.3957 2,629,683.90 XETA
13/06/2024 31,000 97.8272 3,032,643.20 XETA
14/06/2024 45,000 96.0216 4,320,972.00 XETA
Total 177,500 96.3468 17,101,557.00  

 


Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
