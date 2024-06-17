EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme

Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information



17.06.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST

In the period from June 10, 2024 up to and including June 14, 2024, a total of 177,500 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG. The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case: Date Total number of

shares purchased Daily weighted average

purchase price (€) Purchased

volume (€) Venue 10/06/2024 37,000 95.5101 3,533,873.70 XETA 11/06/2024 37,500 95.5834 3,584,377.50 XETA 12/06/2024 27,000 97.3957 2,629,683.90 XETA 13/06/2024 31,000 97.8272 3,032,643.20 XETA 14/06/2024 45,000 96.0216 4,320,972.00 XETA Total 177,500 96.3468 17,101,557.00

