EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

29.07.2024 / 08:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from July 22, 2024 up to and including July 26, 2024, a total of 234,000 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.

 

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:   

DateTotal number of
shares purchased		Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		Purchased
volume (€)		Venue
22/07/2024 6,883 102.2247 703,612.61 CEUX
22/07/2024 16,117 102.1470 1,646,303.20 XETA
23/07/2024 4,247 102.4200 434,977.74 CEUX
23/07/2024 10,753 102.5176 1,102,371.75 XETA
24/07/2024 18,335 100.5796 1,844,126.97 CEUX
24/07/2024 31,665 100.6094 3,185,796.65 XETA
25/07/2024 18,698 98.0212 1,832,800.40 CEUX
25/07/2024 57,302 97.9845 5,614,707.82 XETA
26/07/2024 19,392 98.8017 1,915,962.57 CEUX
26/07/2024 50,608 99.1172 5,016,123.26 XETA
Total 234,000 99.5589 23,296,782.60  

 


Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
