In the period from July 22, 2024 up to and including July 26, 2024, a total of 234,000 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG. The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case: Date Total number of

shares purchased Daily weighted average

purchase price (€) Purchased

volume (€) Venue 22/07/2024 6,883 102.2247 703,612.61 CEUX 22/07/2024 16,117 102.1470 1,646,303.20 XETA 23/07/2024 4,247 102.4200 434,977.74 CEUX 23/07/2024 10,753 102.5176 1,102,371.75 XETA 24/07/2024 18,335 100.5796 1,844,126.97 CEUX 24/07/2024 31,665 100.6094 3,185,796.65 XETA 25/07/2024 18,698 98.0212 1,832,800.40 CEUX 25/07/2024 57,302 97.9845 5,614,707.82 XETA 26/07/2024 19,392 98.8017 1,915,962.57 CEUX 26/07/2024 50,608 99.1172 5,016,123.26 XETA Total 234,000 99.5589 23,296,782.60

