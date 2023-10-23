Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.10.2023 / 17:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dennis
Last name(s): Lentz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Materials AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
68.68 EUR 82416.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
68.68 EUR 82416.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
