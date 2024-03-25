FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research has upgraded Heidelberg Materials from "Hold" to "Buy" and raised its price target from 78 to 110 euros. According to a study published on Monday, analyst Jon Bell considers the shares of the building materials group to be attractively valued in view of a shareholder return in the form of dividends and share buybacks of around 6 percent. In the most important market, the USA, the economic stimulus measures are also creating a strong environment and the latest data on the German economy now also appears more favorable./ck/la

Publication of the original study: 25.03.2024 / Time not specified in study / CET

First dissemination of the original study: 25.03.2024 / 07:40 / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------