Heidelberg Materials AG (formerly HeidelbergCement AG) specializes in the production and marketing of cements and building materials. Net sales before intragroup eliminations) break down by family of products as follows: - cement (44.3%): 118.8 Mt sold in 2022; - ready-to-use concrete and asphalt (23.9%): ready-to-use concrete (45 million m3 sold), and asphalt (8.2 Mt sold); - aggregates (19%): 293.8 Mt sold; - other (12.8%): lime, bricks, mortar, etc.

Sector Construction Materials