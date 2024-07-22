Q2 2024 and Full Year 2024 Consensus*

€m

QUARTER

FULL YEAR

Prior Year

Consensus

Prior Year

Consensus

Q2 23

Q2 24

2023

2024

Europe

2,594

2,562

9,566

9,653

North America

1,404

1,449

5,219

5,514

Asia - Pacific

874

871

3,705

3,850

Africa - Med. Basin - WA

590

548

2,289

2,180

Group Services / Other

114

118

399

417

Revenue

5,577

5,549

21,178

21,615

Europe

610

611

1,883

1,940

North America

332

383

1,181

1,322

Asia - Pacific

158

161

643

686

Africa - Med. Basin - WA

145

137

590

560

Group Services / Other

-14

-6

-40

-35

Operating EBITDA (RCOBD)

1,230

1,287

4,258

4,473

EBITDA Margin

22.1%

23.2%

20.1%

20.7%

Depreciation

-299

-306

-1,236

-1,253

Operating EBIT (RCO)

931

981

3,022

3,220

Additional ordinary result

1

-42

Net financial result

Result before taxes

Total taxes

Net income - continuing opr.

Discontinued operations

Minorities

Net income part of the group

EPS

Net Debt

Leverage

FCF (after CapEx Net)

CapEx Net

Strategic CapEx Net

-174-172

2,849 3,005

-659-742

2,190 2,263

-104-24

-158-160

1,929 2,079

10.43 11.24

5,294

4,357

1.2 x

1.0 x

2,163

2,222

-1,042

-1,132

-437

-361

  • Consensus based on 19 estimates. Last updated: 22/07/2024

* Disclaimer:

The Consensus Figures are an aggregation of analyst estimates and forecasts collected by Heidelberg Materials and compiled by Vara Research. Consensus Figures for a particular item represent the arithmetic average of all figures for that item.

Vara Research and analysts have no access to Heidelberg Material's internal forecasts, budgets or any other information which is not publicly available.

Since the consensus data is based on the analysts' opinions, projections and predictions regarding Heidelberg Materials' performance, it cannot be independently verified by reason of their subjective character.

The Consensus Figures are not based on Heidelberg Materials' own opinions, estimates or forecasts. By compiling and displaying the Consensus Figures on its website Heidelberg Materials does not imply that it endorses, confirms or expresses a view on the Consensus Figures.

The Consensus Figures also do not necessarily reflect guidance provided by Heidelberg Materials in relation to equivalent metrics, which to the extent available can be found on Heidelberg Materials' website and publicly available presentations.

Heidelberg Materials endeavours to ensure that the consensus data is accurately aggregated and up- to-date but it is not under an obligation to update the consensus data, revise or supplement the consensus figures to reflect circumstances existing after the date hereof.

This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice. Neither Heidelberg Materials nor Vara Research gives any guarantee, representation or warranty in this respect and is responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.

For further information regarding consensus forecasts please contact the Investor Relations Team.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Heidelberg Materials AG published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 14:11:07 UTC.