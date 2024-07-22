Q2 2024 and Full Year 2024 Consensus*
€m
QUARTER
FULL YEAR
Prior Year
Consensus
Prior Year
Consensus
Q2 23
Q2 24
2023
2024
Europe
2,594
2,562
9,566
9,653
North America
1,404
1,449
5,219
5,514
Asia - Pacific
874
871
3,705
3,850
Africa - Med. Basin - WA
590
548
2,289
2,180
Group Services / Other
114
118
399
417
Revenue
5,577
5,549
21,178
21,615
Europe
610
611
1,883
1,940
North America
332
383
1,181
1,322
Asia - Pacific
158
161
643
686
Africa - Med. Basin - WA
145
137
590
560
Group Services / Other
-14
-6
-40
-35
Operating EBITDA (RCOBD)
1,230
1,287
4,258
4,473
EBITDA Margin
22.1%
23.2%
20.1%
20.7%
Depreciation
-299
-306
-1,236
-1,253
Operating EBIT (RCO)
931
981
3,022
3,220
Additional ordinary result
1
-42
Net financial result
Result before taxes
Total taxes
Net income - continuing opr.
Discontinued operations
Minorities
Net income part of the group
EPS
Net Debt
Leverage
FCF (after CapEx Net)
CapEx Net
Strategic CapEx Net
-174-172
2,849 3,005
-659-742
2,190 2,263
-104-24
-158-160
1,929 2,079
10.43 11.24
5,294
4,357
1.2 x
1.0 x
2,163
2,222
-1,042
-1,132
-437
-361
- Consensus based on 19 estimates. Last updated: 22/07/2024
* Disclaimer:
The Consensus Figures are an aggregation of analyst estimates and forecasts collected by Heidelberg Materials and compiled by Vara Research. Consensus Figures for a particular item represent the arithmetic average of all figures for that item.
Vara Research and analysts have no access to Heidelberg Material's internal forecasts, budgets or any other information which is not publicly available.
Since the consensus data is based on the analysts' opinions, projections and predictions regarding Heidelberg Materials' performance, it cannot be independently verified by reason of their subjective character.
The Consensus Figures are not based on Heidelberg Materials' own opinions, estimates or forecasts. By compiling and displaying the Consensus Figures on its website Heidelberg Materials does not imply that it endorses, confirms or expresses a view on the Consensus Figures.
The Consensus Figures also do not necessarily reflect guidance provided by Heidelberg Materials in relation to equivalent metrics, which to the extent available can be found on Heidelberg Materials' website and publicly available presentations.
Heidelberg Materials endeavours to ensure that the consensus data is accurately aggregated and up- to-date but it is not under an obligation to update the consensus data, revise or supplement the consensus figures to reflect circumstances existing after the date hereof.
This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice. Neither Heidelberg Materials nor Vara Research gives any guarantee, representation or warranty in this respect and is responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.
For further information regarding consensus forecasts please contact the Investor Relations Team.
