Heidelberg Materials completed the divestment of its business in Gambia with the sale of its cement terminal in the Gambian capital Banjul to B5 Plus. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction. The divestment is part of Heidelberg Materials' ongoing portfolio optimisation focusing on the most promising and strongest market positions. In 2021, Heidelberg Materials had already sold its subsidiary Leocem in Sierra Leone.

With an even stronger focus on low-carbon offerings and climate-friendly local production, Heidelberg Materials will continue to supply its customers in the West Africa region through its Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Liberia, and Togo subsidiaries.

From 2024, new products based on calcined clay with a significantly lower CO₂ footprint will be available through Heidelberg Materials' West African operations. In principle, a CO₂ reduction of up to 40% is possible when substituting cement clinker with calcined clay. The company is currently piloting calcined clay technology in Ghana, where the world's largest flash calciner is now being built with a capacity of more than 400,000 tonnes per year.

Heidelberg Materials is one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions with leading market positions in cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete. We are represented in more than 50 countries with around 51,000 employees at almost 3,000 locations. At the centre of our actions lies the responsibility for the environment. As the front runner on the path to carbon neutrality and circular economy in the building materials industry, we are working on sustainable building materials and solutions for the future. We enable new opportunities for our customers through digitalisation.

