ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - The major Swiss bank UBS has left Heidelberg Materials at "Neutral" with a target price of 105 euros. The quarterly figures due at the end of June should prove that the building materials group is well on track to achieve its annual targets, wrote analyst Gregor Kuglitsch in an outlook published on Friday. The company is likely to confirm its outlook./gl/tih

