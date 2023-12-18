Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.12.2023 / 11:20 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Pahl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Pharma AG

b) LEI
391200E09XYBYITR1W32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.3800 EUR 676.00 EUR
3.3700 EUR 3370.00 EUR
3.3800 EUR 3042.00 EUR
3.3800 EUR 1183.00 EUR
3.3800 EUR 1859.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.3767 EUR 10130.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com

 
88137  18.12.2023 CET/CEST

