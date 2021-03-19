Log in
HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG

(HPHA)
  Report
DGAP-Adhoc : Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini

03/19/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing 
Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini 
19-March-2021 / 19:22 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR 
Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini 
Ladenburg, Germany, 19 March 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has secured a financing 
commitment from its main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany, (dievini). dievini 
will provide the Company with up to EUR 30 million. The detailed form of the financing will be decided by the 
management and supervisory boards of Heidelberg Pharma as well as dievini at a later date. 
The financing commitment will enable Heidelberg Pharma to advance its business activities, in particular to conduct the 
clinical Phase I/IIa of the HDP-101 and to further develop the candidates HDP-102 und HDP-103. Based on the current 
planning, the Company's cash reach is secured until mid-2022. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
About Heidelberg Pharma 
Heidelberg Pharma AG is an oncology company and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies 
using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of 
action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop 
the Company's own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is 
a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma. 
Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More 
information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com. 
Contact                                     IR/PR support 
Heidelberg Pharma AG                        MC Services AG 
Sylvia Wimmer                               Katja Arnold (CIRO) 
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29                    Managing Director & Partner 
Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com            Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40 
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg      Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'estimates', 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will' 'should' 'future', 'potential' or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Heidelberg Pharma AG 
              Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22 
              68526 Ladenburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99 
E-mail:       investors@hdpharma.com 
Internet:     www.heidelberg-pharma.com 
ISIN:         DE000A11QVV0 
WKN:          A11QVV 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1177083 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177083 19-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 14:24 ET (18:24 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 9,70 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net income 2020 -14,9 M -17,7 M -17,7 M
Net cash 2020 0,97 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 237 M 283 M 283 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales 2021 24,2x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
Duration : Period :
Heidelberg Pharma AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,28 €
Last Close Price 7,64 €
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan Schmidt-Brand Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Christof Hettich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Pahl Chief Scientific Officer
Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach Member-Supervisory Board
Georg F. Baur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG10.09%285
MODERNA, INC.35.41%57 539
LONZA GROUP AG-4.57%43 600
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.09%36 560
CELLTRION, INC.-18.66%34 789
SEAGEN INC.-17.26%27 477
