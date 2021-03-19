DGAP-Adhoc : Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini 19-March-2021 / 19:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini Ladenburg, Germany, 19 March 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has secured a financing commitment from its main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany, (dievini). dievini will provide the Company with up to EUR 30 million. The detailed form of the financing will be decided by the management and supervisory boards of Heidelberg Pharma as well as dievini at a later date. The financing commitment will enable Heidelberg Pharma to advance its business activities, in particular to conduct the clinical Phase I/IIa of the HDP-101 and to further develop the candidates HDP-102 und HDP-103. Based on the current planning, the Company's cash reach is secured until mid-2022. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma AG is an oncology company and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma. Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com. Contact IR/PR support Heidelberg Pharma AG MC Services AG Sylvia Wimmer Katja Arnold (CIRO) Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29 Managing Director & Partner Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40 Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'estimates', 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will' 'should' 'future', 'potential' or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22 68526 Ladenburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99 E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com ISIN: DE000A11QVV0 WKN: A11QVV Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1177083 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

1177083 19-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 14:24 ET (18:24 GMT)