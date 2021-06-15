DGAP-Adhoc : Heidelberg Pharma AG to Raise Capital in a Private Placement

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing Heidelberg Pharma AG to Raise Capital in a Private Placement 15-Jun-2021 / 18:28 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Heidelberg Pharma AG to Raise Capital in a Private Placement Ladenburg, Germany, 15 June 2021 - The Executive Management Board of Heidelberg Pharma (FSE: HPHA) today adopted a resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a private placement of new shares to institutional investors in Europe and the US via an accelerated book building transaction. DH-LT-Investments GmbH, St. Leon-Rot, Germany, an investment company of Mr. Dietmar Hopp, will participate in the capital increase. The main shareholder of Heidelberg Pharma is dievini Hopp Biotech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma will offer up to 3,106,637 new no-par value bearer shares, or up to 10% of the registered share capital, using authorized capital and excluding shareholders' preemptive rights, thereby increasing its share capital from EUR 31,066,372.00 to up to EUR 34,173,009.00. The new shares are expected to be admitted to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following their issuance. Book building will commence immediately. It is anticipated that books will close on 15 June 2021 in the evening, although the Sole Global Coordinator reserves the right to close the books at any time. Heidelberg Pharma AG plans to use the expected total gross proceeds from the capital increase to secure the further development of the proprietary ATAC (Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates) pipeline candidates and the ATAC technology, in particular the clinical development of the proprietary lead candidate HDP-101. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma AG is an oncology company and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma and will enter clinical development shortly. HDP-102, a CD37 ATAC for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and HDP-103, a PSMA ATAC for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, are in preclinical testing. Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com. Contact IR/PR support Heidelberg Pharma AG MC Services AG Sylvia Wimmer Katja Arnold (CIRO) Tel.: +49 89 41313829 Managing Director & Partner Email: investors@hdpharma.com Tel.: +49 89 21022840 Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg Email: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu

