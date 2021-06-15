Log in
    HPHA   DE000A11QVV0

HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG

(HPHA)
  Report
DGAP-Adhoc : Heidelberg Pharma AG to Raise Capital in a Private Placement

06/15/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing 
Heidelberg Pharma AG to Raise Capital in a Private Placement 
15-Jun-2021 / 18:28 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA 
OR JAPAN. 
Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR 
Heidelberg Pharma AG to Raise Capital in a Private Placement 
Ladenburg, Germany, 15 June 2021 - The Executive Management Board of Heidelberg Pharma (FSE: HPHA) today adopted a 
resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a private placement of new shares to institutional 
investors in Europe and the US via an accelerated book building transaction. DH-LT-Investments GmbH, St. Leon-Rot, 
Germany, an investment company of Mr. Dietmar Hopp, will participate in the capital increase. The main shareholder of 
Heidelberg Pharma is dievini Hopp Biotech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany. 
Heidelberg Pharma will offer up to 3,106,637 new no-par value bearer shares, or up to 10% of the registered share 
capital, using authorized capital and excluding shareholders' preemptive rights, thereby increasing its share capital 
from EUR 31,066,372.00 to up to EUR 34,173,009.00. The new shares are expected to be admitted to listing on the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange following their issuance. 
Book building will commence immediately. It is anticipated that books will close on 15 June 2021 in the evening, 
although the Sole Global Coordinator reserves the right to close the books at any time. 
Heidelberg Pharma AG plans to use the expected total gross proceeds from the capital increase to secure the further 
development of the proprietary ATAC (Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates) pipeline candidates and the ATAC 
technology, in particular the clinical development of the proprietary lead candidate HDP-101. 
Bryan, Garnier & Co, acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner, will execute the capital increase. 
+++ End of the ad hoc announcement +++ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
Important notes/Disclaimer 
This communication does not constitute or form part of an offer of securities for sale or solicitation of an offer to 
purchase securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer may 
be restricted. The securities referred to in this communication have not been, and will not be, registered under the US 
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except 
on the basis of an applicable exemption from registration or in a transaction not subject to registration under the 
Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States or anywhere else. 
In the United Kingdom, this communication is directed only at persons who: (i) are qualified investors within the 
meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) and any relevant implementing measures and/or (ii) 
are outside the United Kingdom or (iii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within 
the definition of 'investment professionals' contained in article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 
(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the 'Order') or are persons falling within article 49 (2)(a) to (d) 
(high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, or fall within another exemption to the 
Order (all such persons referred to in (i) to (iii) above together being referred to as 'Relevant Persons'). Any person 
who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or 
investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in 
only with Relevant Persons. 
About Heidelberg Pharma 
Heidelberg Pharma AG is an oncology company and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies 
using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of 
action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop 
the Company's own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is 
a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma and will enter clinical development shortly. HDP-102, a CD37 ATAC for Non-Hodgkin's 
lymphoma and HDP-103, a PSMA ATAC for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, are in preclinical testing. 
Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More 
information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com. 
Contact                                IR/PR support 
Heidelberg Pharma AG                   MC Services AG 
Sylvia Wimmer                          Katja Arnold (CIRO) 
Tel.: +49 89 41313829                  Managing Director & Partner 
Email: investors@hdpharma.com          Tel.: +49 89 21022840 
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg Email: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'estimates', 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will' 'should' 'future', 'potential' or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Heidelberg Pharma AG 
              Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22 
              68526 Ladenburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99 
E-mail:       investors@hdpharma.com 
Internet:     www.heidelberg-pharma.com 
ISIN:         DE000A11QVV0 
WKN:          A11QVV 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1208340 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1208340 15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208340&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

