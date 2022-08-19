Log in
    HPHA   DE000A11QVV0

HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG

(HPHA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:23 2022-08-19 am EDT
5.820 EUR    0.00%
EQ
EQ
EQ
Heidelberg Pharma AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/19/2022 | 11:17am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.08.2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bohlini invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Friedrich
Last name(s): von Bohlen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Pharma AG

b) LEI
391200E09XYBYITR1W32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000A2888P1

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 864,120 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77393  19.08.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
