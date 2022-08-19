|
Heidelberg Pharma AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.08.2022 / 17:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|MH-LT-Investments GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Mathias
|Last name(s):
|Hothum
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|ISIN:
|DE000A2888P1
b) Nature of the transaction
|Granting of 453,761 subscription rights as part of a
capital increase with subscription rights
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
77397 19.08.2022
|All news about HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
|Sales 2022
16,4 M
16,6 M
16,6 M
|Net income 2022
-20,5 M
-20,8 M
-20,8 M
|Net cash 2022
69,1 M
70,1 M
70,1 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-6,13x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
199 M
202 M
202 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|7,92x
|EV / Sales 2023
|11,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|93
|Free-Float
|15,7%
|Chart HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|5,82 €
|Average target price
|11,13 €
|Spread / Average Target
|91,3%