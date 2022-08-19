Heidelberg Pharma AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.08.2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: 4H invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. First name: Christof Last name(s): Hettich Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Heidelberg Pharma AG

b) LEI

391200E09XYBYITR1W32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative ISIN: DE000A2888P1

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 890,658 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

