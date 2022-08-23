Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Heidelberg Pharma AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPHA   DE000A11QVV0

HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG

(HPHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58 2022-08-23 pm EDT
5.710 EUR   +1.96%
03:02pHEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:02pHEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:02pHEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Summary 
Summary

Heidelberg Pharma AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/23/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.08.2022 / 21:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MH-LT-Investments GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Mathias
Last name(s): Hothum
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Pharma AG

b) LEI
391200E09XYBYITR1W32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000A2888P1

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 453,761 subscription rights to Huadong Medicine lnvestment Holding (Hongkong) Limited.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77611  23.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426647&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
