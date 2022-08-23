Heidelberg Pharma AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.08.2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|4H invest GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Prof.
|First name:
|Christof
|Last name(s):
|Hettich
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|ISIN:
|DE000A2888P1
b) Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of 40,141 subscription rights to Huadong Medicine Investment Holdinq (Honqkonq) Limited.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|
|68526 Ladenburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|
