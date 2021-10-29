Log in
    HPHA   DE000A11QVV0

HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG

(HPHA)
  Report
Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/29/2021 | 11:01am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.10.2021 / 17:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.10.2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
34175809


29.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1243538  29.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243538&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
