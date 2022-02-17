Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Heidelberg Pharma AG
  News
  Summary
    HPHA   DE000A11QVV0

HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG

(HPHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini

02/17/2022 | 06:36am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing
Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini

17-Feb-2022 / 12:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini

Ladenburg, Germany, 17 February 2022 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has secured a financing commitment in the amount of up to EUR 36 million from its main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany, (dievini). This commitment replaces the not yet fully used financing commitment from March 2021.

The detailed form of the financing will be decided by the management and supervisory boards of Heidelberg Pharma as well as dievini at a later date.

The financing commitment will enable Heidelberg Pharma to advance its business activities, in particular to completely conduct the clinical Phase I/IIa with HDP-101 and to further develop the candidates HDP-102 und HDP-103, if and to the extent that this is not achieved through potential alternative capital measures. Based on the current planning, the Company's cash reach is secured until mid-2023.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. It is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma and is in clinical development. HDP-102, a CD37 ATAC for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and HDP-103, a PSMA ATAC for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, are in preclinical testing. Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

Contact
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Sylvia Wimmer
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29
Email: investors@hdpharma.com
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg		 IR/PR support
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Managing Director & Partner
Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
Email: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu
 

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'estimates', 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will' 'should' 'future', 'potential' or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

17-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1282301

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1282301  17-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1282301&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,31 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
Net income 2021 -24,9 M -28,3 M -28,3 M
Net Debt 2021 9,69 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 141 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 65,3x
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
Duration : Period :
Heidelberg Pharma AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,13 €
Average target price 9,95 €
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Schmidt-Brand Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Christof Hettich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Pahl Chief Scientific Officer
Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach Member-Supervisory Board
Georg F. Baur Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG-13.14%160
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.75%77 646
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.10%67 153
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.36%60 022
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.58%44 804
BIONTECH SE-35.81%39 969