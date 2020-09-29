Log in
Heidelberg Pharma : Announces Adjustment of Guidance

09/29/2020 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Heidelberg Pharma AG Announces Adjustment of Guidance

29-Sep-2020 / 11:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Heidelberg Pharma AG Announces Adjustment of Guidance

Ladenburg, Germany, 29 September 2020 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has adjusted its guidance for the current fiscal year published in March 2020. This is due to increased operating expenses for the validation and manufacturing of the next two ATAC development candidates, which will be incurred during the year, as well as a better predictability for the expected sales and the overall result.

The Heidelberg Pharma Group expects operating expenses between EUR 26.0 million and EUR 28.0 million (previously: EUR 20.0 million to EUR 24.0 million). Sales and other income will continue to range between EUR 9.0 million and EUR 10.0 million (previously: EUR 8.0 million to EUR 10.0 million). Based on these adjustments, an operating result (EBIT) between EUR -16.0 million and EUR -19.0 million is expected (previously: EUR -11.0 million to EUR -15.0 million).

For 2020, Heidelberg Pharma anticipates cash requirements of EUR 18.0 million to EUR 20.0 million (previously: EUR 11.0 million to EUR 15.0 million). Monthly cash consumption is expected to range between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 1.7 million per month (previously: EUR 0.9 million and EUR 1.3 million). Based on the updated planning and the financing commitment of the main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, the company's financing is still secured until mid-2021.

The Interim Management Statement on the first nine months of 2020 will be published as planned on 8 October 2020.

+++ End of the ad hoc announcement +++

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.

The Company has entered into partnerships to further develop and commercialize its clinical assets upamostat (formerly MESUPRON(R)) and TLX250-CDx (formerly REDECTANE(R)). Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

Contact
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Sylvia Wimmer
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29
Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg		 IR/PR support
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Managing Director & Partner
Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu
 

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'estimates', 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will' 'should' 'future', 'potential' or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

29-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1137592

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1137592  29-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137592&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
