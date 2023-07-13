EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
PRESS RELEASE
Heidelberg Pharma Reports on First Half-Year 2023 and the Course of Business
Ladenburg, Germany, 13 July 2023 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) published today its financial report on the first six months of 2023 (1 December 2022 - 31 May 2023).
Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, CEO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "After a turbulent start to the first half of 2023, marked by the events at Magenta and the impact on us, we can now look back on very positive developments. We are very pleased to have received full regulatory approvals for the precautionary amendment of our study protocol and some study sites are already enrolling patients in the fourth cohort of the study with our ATAC candidate HDP-101. We are now focused on successful patient enrollment and further data analysis in the fourth quarter of 2023.
In May, we welcomed our new Chief Financial Officer, Walter Miller, to Heidelberg Pharma, and at the end of June, we announced an extraordinary cash inflow of USD 7 million from the sale of our company shares in ADC developer Emergence Therapeutics."
Key events in the first six months of 2023
Events after the reporting period
Financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2023
The Heidelberg Pharma Group (Heidelberg Pharma) – comprising Heidelberg Pharma AG and its subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH – reports consolidated figures.
In the first six months of the 2023 fiscal year, the Heidelberg Pharma Group generated sales revenue and income totaling EUR 4.7 million, thus significantly decreasing the previous year’s total of EUR 12.2 million, which was exceptionally high due to a payment for a license taken from the partner Huadong.
Sales revenue totaling EUR 4.4 million comprises the group-wide collaboration agreements for ATAC technology (EUR 4.3 million) and the service business of Heidelberg Pharma Research (EUR 0.1 million).
Other income of EUR 0.3 million was at the previous year’s figure and comprised income from the reversal of unused accrued liabilities (EUR 0.2 million) and other items (EUR 0.1 million).
Operating expenses, including depreciation, amortization and impairment, amounted to EUR 20.7 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 18.5 million).
The net loss posted by the Heidelberg Pharma Group for the first six months of 2023 came to EUR 16.0 million (previous year: EUR 8.6 million). The significant increase is as planned and due to substantially lower income and higher expenses. Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.34 and, taking into account the higher number of shares, developed positively compared with the previous year (EUR -0.42).
At the end of the reporting period, Heidelberg Pharma had cash in the amount of EUR 57.4 million and were thus below the year-end figure of EUR 81.3 million and above the previous year's half-year figure as of 31 May 2022 (EUR 18.0 million).
Excluding the financing effects, Heidelberg Pharma’s had an average cash requirement of EUR 3.2 million per month, compared with an average cash inflow of EUR 1.2 million per month in the same reporting period of the previous year.
Total assets as of 31 May 2023 amounted to EUR 78.0 million, up from EUR 100.6 million as of the 30 November 2022 reporting date. Equity as of the end of the reporting period was EUR 50.9 million (30 November 2022: EUR 66.6 million). This corresponded to an equity ratio of 65.3% (30 November 2022: 66.3%).
The full-year financial guidance issued on 24 March 2023 for the Heidelberg Pharma Group is confirmed at this time. Sales revenue and other income are in line with our planning as of the first six months of the fiscal year 2023. The majority of income will be generated in the second half of the year as other income will increase significantly due the Emergence transaction. Given that expenses might rise higher than the forecast, the operating result is expected to be unchanged as the higher income may be offset by higher expenses for new study centers in the trial with HDP-101.
1 Not including any corporate actions
Invitation to the analyst and press conference call
On Thursday, 13 July 2023, Heidelberg Pharma will hold a conference call for media, analysts, and investors in English at 3:00 pm CEST/9:00 am EDT. Please register at least 10 minutes in advance using the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dQGJt0zKSv-GZCDY1la-xw
You will receive an e-mail with your registration confirmation, which contains the link to participate in the audio webcast as well as dial-in numbers for participation by phone. Please note that asking oral or written questions is only possible for online participants.
Key figures for the Heidelberg Pharma Group
1 The reporting period begins on 1 December and ends on 31 May
The full half-yearly financial report including the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) was published at http://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/financial-reports.
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company’s own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer.
Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.
ATAC® is a registered EU trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will”, "should”, "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
13.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1678905
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1678905 13.07.2023 CET/CEST