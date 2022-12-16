Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Heidelberg Pharma AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPHA   DE000A11QVV0

HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG

(HPHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:18 2022-12-16 am EST
5.930 EUR   -0.17%
03:57aHeidelberg Pharma Signs Research and Exclusive Option Agreement with Binghamton University on Immunostimulatory Technology Platform
EQ
12/14Heidelberg Pharma Ag : Encouraging Clinical Data from Two Antibody Drug Conjugates Based on Heidelberg Pharma's ATAC Technology Presented at the ASH Annual Meeting 2022
EQ
11/10Heidelberg Pharma and Partner Magenta to Present Initial Clinical Data on their Antibody Drug Conjugates at the ASH Annual Meeting 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heidelberg Pharma Signs Research and Exclusive Option Agreement with Binghamton University on Immunostimulatory Technology Platform

12/16/2022 | 03:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Heidelberg Pharma Signs Research and Exclusive Option Agreement with Binghamton University on Immunostimulatory Technology Platform

16.12.2022 / 09:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma Signs Research and Exclusive Option Agreement with Binghamton University on Immunostimulatory Technology Platform

Ladenburg, Germany, 16 December 2022 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has entered into a research and exclusive option agreement with Binghamton University, State University of New York, Binghamton, NY, USA, related to a novel and proprietary immunostimulatory technology platform.

The platform includes potent novel immunostimulatory compounds and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology for the specific delivery of these compounds to tumor tissue. The resulting immunostimulatory ADCs have the potential to harness the patient’s own immune system to attack and eliminate malignancies. These immunostimulatory agents are synergistic with cytotoxic agents, including ADCs generated by Heidelberg Pharma’s ATAC technology. The scientific team at Binghamton University has generated a solid preclinical data package demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity.

Prof. Andreas Pahl, Chief Scientific Officer of Heidelberg Pharma, commented: “This novel approach of the researchers at Binghamton University has the potential to overcome the weaknesses and limitations of previous attempts in the field of immunostimulatory therapeutics. We were very impressed by their preclinical data, and we would like to use the potential of this promising platform to enrich and broaden our ADC pipeline with molecules that function synergistically with cytotoxic agents.”

Dr. L. Nathan Tumey, Lead Investigator, Assistant Graduate Director, and Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Binghamton University added: “We are very pleased to have found Heidelberg Pharma as a new cooperation partner for our immunostimulatory technology platform. Heidelberg Pharma has world-class expertise in the ADC therapeutic modality, and we appreciate their ability to discover and develop lifesaving treatments for patients in oncology.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Heidelberg Pharma has an exclusive option to license the platform, which can be used to develop immunostimulatory ADCs.

The agreement was signed by the subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH and by The Research Foundation for The State University of New York on behalf of Binghamton University.

About Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary ATAC technology
Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) combine the high affinity and specificity of antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic small molecules for the treatment of cancer. ATACs are ADCs whose active ingredient is the mushroom toxin Amanitin. Amanitin inhibits mRNA transcription by binding to RNA polymerase II, a mechanism that is crucial for the survival of eukaryotic cells. In preclinical testing, ATACs have been shown to be highly efficacious, overcoming frequently encountered resistance mechanisms and combating even quiescent tumor cells.

About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company’s own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA.

About Binghamton University
Binghamton University, also known as the State University of New York at Binghamton, is one of four doctoral granting research universities in the SUNY system. It is ranked as an “R1” university according to the Carnegie classification, with annual research expenditures exceeding $50 million. The School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, a research-intensive pharmacy school established in 2016, has rapidly become a hub of health-sciences research for Binghamton University and the Southern Tier of New York.

Contact
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Corporate Communications
Sylvia Wimmer
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29
E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg		  
IR/PR support
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Managing Director & Partner
Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu
 

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.


16.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1515211

 
End of News EQS News Service

1515211  16.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1515211&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
03:57aHeidelberg Pharma Signs Research and Exclusive Option Agreement with Binghamton Univers..
EQ
12/14Heidelberg Pharma Ag : Encouraging Clinical Data from Two Antibody Drug Conjugates Based o..
EQ
11/10Heidelberg Pharma and Partner Magenta to Present Initial Clinical Data on their Antibod..
EQ
11/07Heidelberg Pharma's Partner Telix Reports Positive Data on the Pivotal ZIRCON Study
EQ
10/13Dd : Heidelberg Pharma AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/13Dd : Heidelberg Pharma AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/13Dd : Heidelberg Pharma AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/13Heidelberg Pharma AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022
CI
10/13Heidelberg Pharma Ag : Interim Management Statement on the First Nine Months of 2022
EQ
10/05Ad hoc announcement inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Heidelberg Pharma AG ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19,4 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net income 2022 -20,0 M -21,3 M -21,3 M
Net cash 2022 67,6 M 71,9 M 71,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 277 M 294 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 9,01x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
Duration : Period :
Heidelberg Pharma AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,94 €
Average target price 10,97 €
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Schmidt-Brand Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Christof Hettich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Pahl Chief Scientific Officer
Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach Member-Supervisory Board
Georg F. Baur Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG24.92%294
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS42.12%79 164
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.76%78 101
BIONTECH SE-29.39%44 239
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-34.01%32 647
GENMAB A/S19.62%29 436