  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Heidelberg Pharma AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPHA   DE000A11QVV0

HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG

(HPHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:15 2022-07-13 am EDT
5.090 EUR   +3.04%
04:01aHeidelberg Pharma and Chiome Bioscience Sign Exclusive, Target-Specific Research and Option Agreement for the Development of an Antibody Drug Conjugate
EQ
07/12HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : Heidelberg Pharma Reports on First Half-Year 2022
EQ
06/28Heidelberg Pharma Reports Outcome of the Annual General Meeting 2022
EQ
Heidelberg Pharma and Chiome Bioscience Sign Exclusive, Target-Specific Research and Option Agreement for the Development of an Antibody Drug Conjugate

07/13/2022 | 04:01am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Heidelberg Pharma and Chiome Bioscience Sign Exclusive, Target-Specific Research and Option Agreement for the Development of an Antibody Drug Conjugate

13-Jul-2022 / 09:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Heidelberg Pharma and Chiome Bioscience Sign Exclusive, Target-Specific Research and Option Agreement for the Development of an Antibody Drug Conjugate

Ladenburg, Germany, 13 July 2022 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) and Chiome Bioscience Inc., Tokyo, Japan, (Tokyo: 4583) today announced the signing of an exclusive, target-specific research and option agreement. Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH signed this collaboration, which will combine one of Chiome’s monoclonal antibodies against one specific target with Heidelberg Pharma’s proprietary ATAC® platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Chiome will have access to Heidelberg Pharma’s Amanitin toxin-linker platform technology and has an option for an exclusive, target-specific license for global development and commercialization rights to the product candidate resulting from the research collaboration.

Heidelberg Pharma would be eligible to receive an option fee, development- and sales-related milestone payments of up to 105 million Euro as well as tiered royalties in the mid-upper single digit range.

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC® technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company’s own therapeutic ATACs® as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. HDP-102, a CD37 ATAC for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and HDP-103, a PSMA ATAC for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, are in preclinical testing.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.

ATAC® is a registered EU trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

About Chiome Bioscience

Chiome Bioscience is a clinical stage biotechnology company. Chiome’s focus is on discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics in the disease areas with unmet medical needs. Chiome has a proprietary antibody generating technology named ADLib® System and several antibody discovery and preclinical programs. Chiome was founded in 2005, is listed in Tokyo stock exchange Growth (code: 4583), and located in Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.chiome.co.jp.

Contact
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Sylvia Wimmer
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29
Email: investors@hdpharma.com
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg
 		 IR/PR support
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Managing Director & Partner
Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
Email: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'estimates', 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will' 'should' 'future', 'potential' or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

 

 

 

13-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1396771

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1396771  13-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396771&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
