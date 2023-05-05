EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Heidelberg Pharma appoints Chief Financial Officer



Ladenburg, Germany, 5 May 2023 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that Walter Miller has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective 1st May 2023. Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, who has served in a dual role since 2014, will remain Spokesman of the Management Board/CEO and hand over his duties as CFO to Walter Miller.

"We are very pleased to have recruited Mr. Miller as the new CFO for Heidelberg Pharma. In view of the expansion of the company's business areas, the Supervisory Board has decided to dissolve the personal union of CEO and CFO. Dr. Schmidt-Brand is doing an outstanding job for Heidelberg Pharma, and we thank him very much for his many years in this dual role," commented Prof. Christof Hettich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberg Pharma AG.

Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand added: "Walter Miller is a profound expert of the biotech market and has extensive experience in leading finance departments including financings, M&A, risk management and corporate governance of private and listed companies. My colleague Prof. Andreas Pahl and I warmly welcome him as another member of our Management Board."

"Heidelberg Pharma has shown an impressive development over the last years and has built an innovative ADC platform with a unique mode of action. Today, the company is an expanding clinical-stage ADC drug developer, and I am very pleased to accompany Heidelberg Pharma in the further development of the company and to shape the future together with my colleagues on the Management Board," said Walter Miller.

Walter Miller was most recently CFO of Optimapharm Group, a clinical research organization (CRO) headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia, where he was responsible for finance, M&A and administration. He has extensive experience in corporate finance, M&A, strategic controlling, accounting and corporate development, both in biotech companies and CROs. Prior to Optimapharm, Mr. Miller served as CFO at Mologen AG, Berlin, and as CFO at Nuvisan Group, headquartered in Neu-Ulm, Germany, and held senior finance positions at Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Pratteln, Switzerland, for more than ten years. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Aachen.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the company’s own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com .

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA.

