  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Heidelberg Pharma AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPHA   DE000A11QVV0

HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG

(HPHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:30:00 2023-05-25 am EDT
3.890 EUR   -0.77%
09:19aHeidelberg Pharma reports on the results of the Annual General Meeting 2023
EQ
05/08Heidelberg Pharma Ag Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/08Heidelberg Pharma appoints new Chief Financial Officer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heidelberg Pharma reports on the results of the Annual General Meeting 2023

05/25/2023 | 09:19am EDT
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Heidelberg Pharma reports on the results of the Annual General Meeting 2023

25.05.2023 / 15:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma reports on the results of the Annual General Meeting 2023

Ladenburg, Germany, 25 May 2023 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) announced that the company's shareholders approved the following proposed resolutions of the management with a large majority (between 96,30 % and 99,99 %) at today's ordinary virtual Annual General Meeting:

  • Discharge of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2022
  • Appointment of the auditors and group auditors for fiscal year 2022/2023
  • Election of a new Supervisory Board member
  • Amendments to the Articles of Association relating to the holding of a virtual Annual General Meeting, the virtual participation of Supervisory Board members and the quorum of the Supervisory Board
  • Authorization to grant subscription rights (Heidelberg Pharma Stock Option Plan 2023), reduction of individual Conditional Capitals, creation of a Conditional Capital 2023/I, and corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association
  • Approval of the remuneration report

Attendance (incl. postal votes cast) at the Annual General Meeting 2023 corresponded to 84,24 % of the current capital stock.

For more information on the Annual General Meeting, including the voting results, please visit: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/agm

About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the company’s own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations.

The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA.

Kontakt
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Corporate Communications
Sylvia Wimmer
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29
E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg		  
IR/PR-Support
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Managing Director & Partner
Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu
 

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.


25.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1642179

 
End of News EQS News Service

1642179  25.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642179&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
fermer