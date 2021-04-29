PRESS RELEASE : Heidelberg Pharma AG: Interim -2

quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to the prior-year period (EUR 0.8 million). Among others, this figure includes holding company costs and costs related to the stock market listing. Other expenses, comprising the costs incurred for business development, marketing and commercial market supply, were EUR 0.1 million, the same as in the previous year. The Heidelberg Pharma Group's net loss for the first three months of the fiscal year increased to EUR 6.3 million, as planned (previous year: EUR 4.6 million). Basic earnings per share based on the weighted average number of shares issued during the reporting period fell from EUR -0.16 in the previous year to EUR -0.20 in the reporting quarter as a result of the higher loss. Total assets as of 28 February 2021 decreased to EUR 17.5 million compared to the 30 November 2020 reporting date (EUR 19.6 million) due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. At EUR 6.6 million, equity was also down compared to the end of fiscal year 2020 (EUR 12.9 million). This corresponds to an equity ratio of 37.8% (30 November 2020: 65.7%). No corporate actions were implemented during the reporting period. The share capital of Heidelberg Pharma AG therefore remained steady at EUR 31,061,872, divided into 31,061,872 no par value bearer shares. Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the quarter amounted to EUR 2.9 million (30 November 2020: EUR 5.0 million). This represents an average monthly cash outflow of EUR 2.36 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year (previous year: EUR 1.66 million) (not including the inflow from the loan of EUR 5 million). Financial outlook for 2021 The Heidelberg Pharma Group confirms its full-year financial guidance issued on 25 March 2021. The Executive Management Board expects the Heidelberg Pharma Group to generate between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 7.5 million in sales revenue and other income (2020: EUR 9.6 million) for the 2021 fiscal year. Based on current planning, operating expenses are expected to be in the range of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 40.0 million, higher than in the previous year (EUR 27.9 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for 2021 are expected to be between EUR -30.0 million and EUR -34.0 million (2020: EUR -18.3 million). Heidelberg Pharma expects to require funds of EUR 30.0 million to EUR 34.0 million in 2021. Monthly cash use should be in the range of EUR 2.5 million to EUR 2.8 million. Based on current planning and factoring in the financing commitment made by dievini, the Company's financing is secured until mid-2022. Heidelberg Pharma will not host a conference call on this interim management statement. The complete figures for the interim financial statements can be downloaded from http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/ "Press & Investors > Financial Reports > Interim management statement on the first three months of 2021. Key figures for the Heidelberg Pharma Group (unaudited) Q1 2021^1 Q1 2020^1 In EUR thsd. EUR thsd. EUR thsd. Earnings Sales revenue 370 1,498 Other income 91 267 Operating expenses (6,745) (6,333) of which research and development costs (4,864) (3,879) Operating result (6,284) (4,567) Earnings before tax (6,321) (4,571) Net loss for the period (6,321) (4,571) Earnings per share in EUR (basic) (0.20) (0.16) Balance sheet as of the end of the period Total assets 17,541 19,026 Cash and cash equivalents 2,915 4,903 Equity 6,628 11,899 Equity ratio^2 in % 37.8 62.5 Cash flow statement Cash flow from operating activities (6,601) (4,636) Cash flow from investing activities (434) (332) Cash flow from financing activities 4,975 (24) Employees (number) Employees as of the end of the period^3 89 77 Full-time equivalents as of the end of the period^3 82 72

1 The reporting period begins on 1 December and ends on 29/28 February. 2 Equity / total assets 3 Including members of the Executive Management Board Rounding of exact figures may result in differences.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

