PRESS RELEASE : Heidelberg Pharma AG: Interim -2

PRESS RELEASE : Heidelberg Pharma AG: Interim

04/29/2021
quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to the prior-year period (EUR 0.8 million). Among others, this figure includes 
holding company costs and costs related to the stock market listing. Other expenses, comprising the costs incurred for 
business development, marketing and commercial market supply, were EUR 0.1 million, the same as in the previous year. 
The Heidelberg Pharma Group's net loss for the first three months of the fiscal year increased to EUR 6.3 million, as 
planned (previous year: EUR 4.6 million). Basic earnings per share based on the weighted average number of shares 
issued during the reporting period fell from EUR -0.16 in the previous year to EUR -0.20 in the reporting quarter as a 
result of the higher loss. 
Total assets as of 28 February 2021 decreased to EUR 17.5 million compared to the 30 November 2020 reporting date (EUR 
19.6 million) due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. At EUR 6.6 million, equity was also down compared to the 
end of fiscal year 2020 (EUR 12.9 million). This corresponds to an equity ratio of 37.8% (30 November 2020: 65.7%). No 
corporate actions were implemented during the reporting period. The share capital of Heidelberg Pharma AG therefore 
remained steady at EUR 31,061,872, divided into 31,061,872 no par value bearer shares. 
Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the quarter amounted to EUR 2.9 million (30 November 2020: EUR 5.0 million). 
This represents an average monthly cash outflow of EUR 2.36 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year (previous 
year: EUR 1.66 million) (not including the inflow from the loan of EUR 5 million). 
Financial outlook for 2021 
The Heidelberg Pharma Group confirms its full-year financial guidance issued on 25 March 2021. The Executive Management 
Board expects the Heidelberg Pharma Group to generate between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 7.5 million in sales revenue and 
other income (2020: EUR 9.6 million) for the 2021 fiscal year. 
Based on current planning, operating expenses are expected to be in the range of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 40.0 million, 
higher than in the previous year (EUR 27.9 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for 2021 are expected to 
be between EUR -30.0 million and EUR -34.0 million (2020: EUR -18.3 million). 
Heidelberg Pharma expects to require funds of EUR 30.0 million to EUR 34.0 million in 2021. Monthly cash use should be 
in the range of EUR 2.5 million to EUR 2.8 million. Based on current planning and factoring in the financing commitment 
made by dievini, the Company's financing is secured until mid-2022. 
Heidelberg Pharma will not host a conference call on this interim management statement. The complete figures for the 
interim financial statements can be downloaded from http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/ "Press & Investors > Financial 
Reports > Interim management statement on the first three months of 2021. 
Key figures for the Heidelberg Pharma Group (unaudited) 
                                                    Q1 2021^1 Q1 2020^1 
In EUR thsd.                                        EUR thsd. EUR thsd. 
Earnings 
Sales revenue                                       370       1,498 
Other income                                        91        267 
Operating expenses                                  (6,745)   (6,333) 
of which research and development costs             (4,864)   (3,879) 
Operating result                                    (6,284)   (4,567) 
Earnings before tax                                 (6,321)   (4,571) 
Net loss for the period                             (6,321)   (4,571) 
Earnings per share in EUR (basic)                   (0.20)    (0.16) 
 
Balance sheet as of the end of the period 
Total assets                                        17,541    19,026 
Cash and cash equivalents                           2,915     4,903 
Equity                                              6,628     11,899 
Equity ratio^2 in %                                 37.8      62.5 
 
Cash flow statement 
Cash flow from operating activities                 (6,601)   (4,636) 
Cash flow from investing activities                 (434)     (332) 
Cash flow from financing activities                 4,975     (24) 
 
Employees (number) 
Employees as of the end of the period^3             89        77 
Full-time equivalents as of the end of the period^3 82        72

1 The reporting period begins on 1 December and ends on 29/28 February. 2 Equity / total assets 3 Including members of the Executive Management Board Rounding of exact figures may result in differences. 

Contact                                IR/PR support 
Heidelberg Pharma AG                   MC Services AG 
Corporate Communications               Katja Arnold (CIRO) 
Sylvia Wimmer                          Managing Director & Partner 
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29               Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40 
Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com       Cell: +49 160 9360 3022 
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-29 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Heidelberg Pharma AG 
              Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22 
              68526 Ladenburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99 
E-mail:       investors@hdpharma.com 
Internet:     www.heidelberg-pharma.com 
ISIN:         DE000A11QVV0 
WKN:          A11QVV 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1190272 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1190272 2021-04-29

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190272&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 9,61 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2021 -24,9 M -30,3 M -30,3 M
Net Debt 2021 15,0 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 236 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
Duration : Period :
Heidelberg Pharma AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,89 €
Last Close Price 7,60 €
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan Schmidt-Brand Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Christof Hettich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Pahl Chief Scientific Officer
Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach Member-Supervisory Board
Georg F. Baur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG9.51%286
MODERNA, INC.75.56%73 460
LONZA GROUP AG-1.76%45 432
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.31.73%44 927
CELLTRION, INC.-24.79%33 591
SEAGEN INC.-17.48%26 152
