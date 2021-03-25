PRESS RELEASE : Heidelberg Pharma announces -2

Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Heidelberg Pharma announces

03/25/2021
Based on current planning, operating expenses are expected to be in the range of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 40.0 million, 
significantly higher than in the reporting year (EUR 27.9 million), driven, as explained above, by the expansion of the 
company's portfolio and the clinical trial initiated. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for 2020 are expected 
to be between EUR -30.0 million and EUR -34.0 million (2020: EUR -18.3 million). 
The Group's funding requirement in fiscal year 2021 is expected to increase compared with 2020 and should range between 
EUR 30.0 million and EUR 34.0 million. This corresponds to an average monthly use of cash of EUR 2.5 million to EUR 2.8 
million. 
The Group's financing is secured until mid-2022 based on current planning. 
Heidelberg Pharma believes that Amanitin is an innovative toxin with attractive properties for the development of ATACs 
and will continue its strategy for the development and marketing of the proprietary ATAC technology. The strategy's 
core elements are the expansion of the company's own project pipeline, the development of the pipeline projects until 
clinical proof of concept, the initiation of research and option agreements and their extension to include long-term 
license agreements, as well as the broadening of the technology base. 
Invitation to the financial results press conference 
On 25 March 2021, Heidelberg Pharma will hold a conference call for media, analysts and investors in English at 3:00 
p.m. CET. Please dial in 5 minutes before the call using the following dial-in numbers: 
Germany Toll Free: 0800 673 7932 
Berlin: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612 
UK Toll Free: 0808 109 0700 
New York: +1 212 999 6659 
USA Toll Free: +1 866 966 5335 
You will be welcomed by an operator who will ask for the password (Heidelberg Pharma) and take your name and company. 
The presentation for the conference (in English) will be available for download at www.heidelberg-pharma.com from 2:30 
p.m. CET. 
Key figures for the Heidelberg Pharma Group 
                                                2020 ^1     2019 ^1 
In EUR million                                  EUR million EUR million 
Earnings 
Sales revenue                                   8.5         7.3 
Other income                                    1.1         0.7 
Operating expenses                              (27.9)      (18.1) 
of which research and development costs         (18.3)      (10.9) 
Operating result                                (18.3)      (10.1) 
Earnings before tax                             (18.4)      (10.1) 
Total comprehensive income                      (18.4)      (10.1) 
Earnings per share in EUR (basic)               (0.61)      (0.36) 
 
Balance sheet as of the end of the period 
Total assets                                    19.6        23.0 
Cash and cash equivalents                       5.0         9.9 
Equity                                          12.9        16.3 
Equity ratio^2 in %                             65.7        70.9 
 
Cash flow statement 
Cash flow from operating activities             (17.9)      (8.6) 
Cash flow from investing activities             (1.3)       (1.0) 
Cash flow from financing activities             14.3        0 
 
Employees (number) 
Employees at year end^3                         84          75 
Employees at year end^3 (full-time equivalents) 78          70

1) The reporting period begins on 1 December and ends on 30 November. 2) Equity / total assets 3) Including members of the Executive Management Board Rounding of exact figures may result in differences.

The annual report including the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) is available at https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/ financial-reports. 

Contact                                       IR/PR support 
Heidelberg Pharma AG                          MC Services AG 
Corporate Communications                      Katja Arnold (CIRO) 
Sylvia Wimmer                                 Managing Director & Partner 
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29                      Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40 
Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com              Cell: +49 160 9360 3022 
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg        Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu

About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.

Heidelberg Pharma AG has entered into partnerships to further develop and commercialize its clinical assets upamostat andTLX250-CDx. Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-25 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Heidelberg Pharma AG 
              Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22 
              68526 Ladenburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99 
E-mail:       investors@hdpharma.com 
Internet:     www.heidelberg-pharma.com 
ISIN:         DE000A11QVV0 
WKN:          A11QVV 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1178285 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1178285 2021-03-25

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2021 02:14 ET (06:14 GMT)

