DD: HeidelbergCement AG: Hakan Gurdal, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.01.2023 / 17:57 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hakan Last name(s): Gurdal

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI

LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: XS2577874782

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 98.78 EUR 493900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 98.78 EUR 493900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange MIC: XSTU

