Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HeidelbergCement AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:01:30 2023-01-17 am EST
59.43 EUR   -0.65%
10:40aDd : HeidelbergCement AG: René Aldach, buy
EQ
01/16Heidelbergcement : Heidelberg Materials places first sustainability-linked bond – Interest rate linked to industry's most ambitious climate targets
PU
01/11HEIDELBERG MATERIALS : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: HeidelbergCement AG: René Aldach, buy

01/17/2023 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.01.2023 / 16:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: René
Last name(s): Aldach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2577874782

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
98.15 EUR 98150.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
98.15 EUR 98150.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: XSTU


17.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80481  17.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537251&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
10:40aDd : HeidelbergCement AG: René Aldach, buy
EQ
01/16Heidelbergcement : Heidelberg Materials places first sustainability-linked bond – In..
PU
01/11HEIDELBERG MATERIALS : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
01/10Heidelbergcement : Heidelberg Materials to build one-of-a-kind hybrid carbon capture unit ..
PU
01/09Upbeat Labor Data Ease Rate Hike Fears, Pushing German Stocks Higher Midday
MT
01/05Habeck visits companies from the energy sector in Norway
DP
2022HeidelbergCement Unit Receives Permit to Continue Mining at Swedish Quarry
MT
2022Swedish court grants cement-maker Cementa quarrying permit in key ruling
RE
2022Major Next Step In Circularity : Heidelberg Materials acquires leading recycling and const..
PU
2022HEIDELBERG MATERIALS : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 984 M 22 710 M 22 710 M
Net income 2022 1 463 M 1 583 M 1 583 M
Net Debt 2022 4 856 M 5 255 M 5 255 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,63x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 11 510 M 12 457 M 12 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 52 350
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 59,82 €
Average target price 54,81 €
Spread / Average Target -8,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Scheifele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Andreas Schnurr Director-Group Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG12.27%12 457
CRH PLC12.99%33 862
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED4.68%25 734
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY4.61%24 347
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.5.15%22 065
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-4.35%13 263