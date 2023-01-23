DD: HeidelbergCement AG: René Aldach, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.01.2023 / 13:32 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|First name:
|René
|Last name(s):
|Aldach
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Debt instrument
|ISIN:
|XS2577874782
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|97.655 EUR
|97655.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|97.655 EUR
|97655.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Stuttgart Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XSTU
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HeidelbergCement AG
|Berliner Straße 6
|69120 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelbergcement.com
