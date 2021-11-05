Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HeidelbergCement AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

11/05/2021 | 09:55am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 90.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 664 M 21 524 M 21 524 M
Net income 2021 1 562 M 1 801 M 1 801 M
Net Debt 2021 5 175 M 5 968 M 5 968 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,10x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 12 595 M 14 544 M 14 526 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float 75,0%
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 64,52 €
Average target price 82,20 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG5.39%14 544
CRH PLC25.90%38 281
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED49.16%30 491
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.43.72%25 772
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY30.79%25 737
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED92.44%15 785