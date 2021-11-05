Log in
Equities
Germany
Xetra
HeidelbergCement AG
News
Summary
HEI
DE0006047004
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
(HEI)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
11/05 10:12:04 am
64.77
EUR
+0.39%
09:55a
HeidelbergCement - Results of the first nine months 2021 significantly above previous year
AQ
09:55a
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
: UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
08:25a
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
: Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
11/05/2021 | 09:55am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 90.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
09:55a
HeidelbergCement - Results of the first nine months 2021 significantly above previous y..
AQ
09:55a
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
: UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
08:25a
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
: Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
08:18a
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
: Barclays maintains a Sell rating
MD
07:50a
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
: Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
04:41a
India Ratings & Research Improves HeidelbergCement India's Rating to AAA; Outlook Stabl..
MT
11/04
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
: JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
11/04
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
: Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
MD
11/04
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
11/04
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
: Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
18 664 M
21 524 M
21 524 M
Net income 2021
1 562 M
1 801 M
1 801 M
Net Debt 2021
5 175 M
5 968 M
5 968 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,10x
Yield 2021
3,90%
Capitalization
12 595 M
14 544 M
14 526 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,95x
EV / Sales 2022
0,89x
Nbr of Employees
53 327
Free-Float
75,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
64,52 €
Average target price
82,20 €
Spread / Average Target
27,4%
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten
Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach
Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz
Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann
Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
5.39%
14 544
CRH PLC
25.90%
38 281
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
49.16%
30 491
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.
43.72%
25 772
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY
30.79%
25 737
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED
92.44%
15 785
