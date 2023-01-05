Habeck visits companies from the energy sector in Norway

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - At the end of his trip to Norway, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck plans to visit two companies this Friday. For this purpose, he will travel to Brevik 150 kilometers southwest of the capital Oslo. At Norcem, a subsidiary of the German company Heidelberg Materials, the Green politician wants to find out about the capture and underground storage of carbon dioxide together with Norwegian ministerial colleagues. Norway already uses this technology to deal with greenhouse gases from industry, and Habeck hopes to see opportunities for exporting German carbon dioxide.

Habeck will also visit the company NEL, which manufactures electrolysers for producing hydrogen. In electrolysis, water is broken down into its components hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. If climate-friendly electricity from wind and sun is used, the process is referred to as "green hydrogen. If natural gas is used, it is referred to as "blue hydrogen," which has a poorer climate balance./hrz/DP/ngu