  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HeidelbergCement AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2023-01-05 am EST
57.62 EUR   +0.10%
Habeck visits companies from the energy sector in Norway

01/05/2023 | 11:51pm EST
OSLO (dpa-AFX) - At the end of his trip to Norway, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck plans to visit two companies this Friday. For this purpose, he will travel to Brevik 150 kilometers southwest of the capital Oslo. At Norcem, a subsidiary of the German company Heidelberg Materials, the Green politician wants to find out about the capture and underground storage of carbon dioxide together with Norwegian ministerial colleagues. Norway already uses this technology to deal with greenhouse gases from industry, and Habeck hopes to see opportunities for exporting German carbon dioxide.

Habeck will also visit the company NEL, which manufactures electrolysers for producing hydrogen. In electrolysis, water is broken down into its components hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. If climate-friendly electricity from wind and sun is used, the process is referred to as "green hydrogen. If natural gas is used, it is referred to as "blue hydrogen," which has a poorer climate balance./hrz/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 984 M 22 088 M 22 088 M
Net income 2022 1 455 M 1 532 M 1 532 M
Net Debt 2022 5 019 M 5 283 M 5 283 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,38x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 11 087 M 11 670 M 11 670 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 52 350
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 57,62 €
Average target price 53,92 €
Spread / Average Target -6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Scheifele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Andreas Schnurr Director-Group Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG8.15%11 747
CRH PLC6.68%31 535
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED0.67%24 416
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY2.55%23 866
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.2.89%21 591
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.93%13 418