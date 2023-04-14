Advanced search
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:40:09 2023-04-14 am EDT
68.77 EUR   +1.22%
Heidelberg Materials benefit from 'Buy' from Goldman Sachs
DP
04/13HEIDELBERG MATERIALS : Buy rating from UBS
MD
04/13Berenberg leaves Heidelberg Materials at 'Buy' - Target 72 euros
DP
Heidelberg Materials benefit from 'Buy' from Goldman Sachs

04/14/2023 | 04:00am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - An upgrade from "sell" to "buy" by Goldman Sachs sent Heidelberg Materials to its highest level since September 2021 on Friday. Shares were up 1.8 percent at 69.16 euros. Since the low of September last year, the recovery amounts to almost 80 percent. This stock market year, the shares are one of the strongest stocks in the Dax, along with Rheinmetall and Adidas, with a gain of a good 30 percent.

Analyst Pierre de Fraguier of Goldman Sachs had previously more than doubled the price target for Heidelberg Materials from 39 to 89 euros. Only the US bank Jefferies is even more optimistic about the shares of the cement manufacturer, with a target price of 96.90 euros./bek/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 1.67% 165.48 Delayed Quote.27.63%
DAX 0.28% 15775.46 Delayed Quote.12.97%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 1.24% 68.74 Delayed Quote.27.52%
RHEINMETALL AG 0.38% 266.4 Delayed Quote.42.65%
Financials
Sales 2023 21 227 M 23 460 M 23 460 M
Net income 2023 1 493 M 1 650 M 1 650 M
Net Debt 2023 4 815 M 5 322 M 5 322 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,32x
Yield 2023 3,97%
Capitalization 12 649 M 13 980 M 13 980 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 50 780
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 67,94 €
Average target price 74,07 €
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Scheifele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Andreas Schnurr Director-Group Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG27.52%13 980
CRH PLC18.34%36 063
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED10.00%27 034
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-3.23%22 534
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.3.18%21 657
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.68.33%18 000
