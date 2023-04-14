Heidelberg Materials benefit from 'Buy' from Goldman Sachs

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - An upgrade from "sell" to "buy" by Goldman Sachs sent Heidelberg Materials to its highest level since September 2021 on Friday. Shares were up 1.8 percent at 69.16 euros. Since the low of September last year, the recovery amounts to almost 80 percent. This stock market year, the shares are one of the strongest stocks in the Dax, along with Rheinmetall and Adidas, with a gain of a good 30 percent.

Analyst Pierre de Fraguier of Goldman Sachs had previously more than doubled the price target for Heidelberg Materials from 39 to 89 euros. Only the US bank Jefferies is even more optimistic about the shares of the cement manufacturer, with a target price of 96.90 euros./bek/mis