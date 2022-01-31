Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HeidelbergCement AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HeidelbergCement AG: HeidelbergCement publishes preliminary business figures for 2021 - Revenue and earnings growth above guidance and market expectations

01/31/2022 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HeidelbergCement AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Annual Results
HeidelbergCement AG: HeidelbergCement publishes preliminary business figures for 2021 - Revenue and earnings growth above guidance and market expectations

31-Jan-2022 / 18:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the course of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements of HeidelbergCement AG for the financial year 2021, the revenue and results of the HeidelbergCement Group are in part significantly above the published forecast of the company and the current capital market expectations. The capital market expectations are based on the mean value of the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, compiled by Vara Research on January 28, 2022.

Therefore, HeidelbergCement AG publishes already today the following preliminary key figures from the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively:

- Preliminary revenue in the financial year 2021 is expected to be approximately EUR 18.7 billion (previous year: 17.6). This represents an increase of around 8% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis (before exchange rate and consolidation effects). The company expected a slight increase in revenue before exchange rate and consolidation effects in 2021.

- Preliminary revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be approximately EUR 4.7 (previous year: 4.5) billion. This corresponds to an increase of around 7% compared with the prior-year quarter on a like-for-like basis.

- Preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortization (RCOBD) in the financial year 2021 is expected to be EUR 3,875 million (previous year: 3,707). This corresponds to an increase of around 6% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. The company expected a strong increase in RCOBD in 2021. The capital market expects EUR 3,826 million for this key figure.

- Preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortization (RCOBD) in the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be EUR 979 million (previous year: EUR 976 million), roughly in line with the prior-year quarter on a like-for-like basis. The capital market expects this figure to be EUR 930 million.

- The preliminary result from current operations (RCO) in the financial year 2021 is expected to be EUR 2,614 million (previous year: 2,363). This represents an increase of approximately 12% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. The company expected a strong increase in RCO in 2021. The capital market expects EUR 2,509 million for this key figure.

- The preliminary result from current operations (RCO) in the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be EUR 661 million (previous year: 648). This corresponds to an increase of around 2% compared with the prior-year quarter on a like-for-like basis. The capital market expects this key figure to be EUR 556 million.

The full preliminary financial figures for the financial year 2021 will be published on February 24, 2022.

The terms "result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD)" and "result from current operations (RCO)" are used as reported in the consolidated income statement of the Group.

Heidelberg, 31 January 2022

HeidelbergCement AG
The Managing Board




Contact:
HeidelbergCement AG
Group Communication & Investor Relation
Christoph Beumelburg
Tel.: +49 6221 481 13249
Fax: +49 6221 481 13217
ir-info@heidelbergcement.com

Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany

31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6221 481-0
Fax: +49 (0)6221 481-13217
E-mail: info@heidelbergcement.com
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com
ISIN: DE0006047004
WKN: 604700
Indices: DAX30
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1274821

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1274821  31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
12:14pHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : HeidelbergCement publishes preliminary business figures for 2021 - R..
EQ
01/27HEIDELBERGCEMENT : and Enbridge team up to advance full-scale CO2 storage project in Canad..
PU
01/26HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
01/21HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
01/20SIGNIFICANT CO2 REDUCTION : HeidelbergCement expands sustainable concrete portfolio in Ger..
PU
01/20HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/20HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/19HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
01/18HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/13HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 540 M 20 783 M 20 783 M
Net income 2021 1 610 M 1 805 M 1 805 M
Net Debt 2021 5 158 M 5 782 M 5 782 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,34x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 11 854 M 13 278 M 13 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float -
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 61,18 €
Average target price 78,40 €
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Andreas Schnurr Director-Group Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG2.79%13 232
CRH PLC-4.23%38 215
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-6.34%27 344
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-9.23%25 004
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-13.10%23 882
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.61%14 864